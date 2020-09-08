If all had gone as planned this summer, and nothing did, the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks had hoped they would be celebrating another 5-0 season and fifth straight Division 1 championship in the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
None of that occurred. The NVSL season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chesterbrook was a favorite to win the Division 1 crown.
With no league competition, Chesterbrook did hold practices and instra-squad competition.
In one meet, swimmers and coaches were divided into red and black teams and separate practices were held. The coaches made strategic decisions about what events to enter swimmers.
In one meet, the black team won in a narrow decision.
The meet included a few races that were different from regular NVSL meets, like the 100-meter freestyle for swimmers ages 11-12, the 100 backstroke for 13-14s, the 100 breaststroke for 15-18s and 25-meter races for all age groups, taking just seconds to complete.
During the meets, a number of Chesterbrook swimmers set personal-best times, as dozen particpated.
Chesterbrook coach Katherine Stuver said the Tiger Sharks had a lot of top returning swimmers and were confident they could repeat as Division 1 champions, if the season had been held.
Chesterbrook and the Overlee Flying Fish of Arlington had hoped to still hold some type of informal meet even after the season was canceled. Preliminary discussions about a showdown were held, but that competition never was permitted.
Overlee has finished second in Division 1 to Chesterbrook the last four summers, and won the 2015 title with the Tigers Sharks second. In team history, Chesterbrook has won 12 Division 1 championships.
With no official 2020 season, Chesterbrook coaches then scrambled to put together some kind of competition for a few weeks.
“After we learned there would be no season, we switched gears to get creative and look at ways and activities to have any type of season,” Stuver said.
