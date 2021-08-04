Kate Li and Evan Brown of Kent Gardens and Alex Valencic of Chesterbrook were the local winners from pools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star diving meet.
Li won the intermediate girls category with a 161.6 point total. Brown was first in senior boys with 265.3. Valencic topped the list in junior boys with 121.15.
The meet was held at Great Falls Pool.
The local runner-up finishers in their age groups were Isabelle Whang (junior girls) and Spencer Dearman (senior boys) of Oakton pool and Sean Memom (intermediate boys) of Kent Gardens.
Third were Christopher Whang (freshman boys) of Oakton, Katherine Gorsline (junior girls) from Kent Gardens and Claire Vroom (senior girls) from the host Great Falls pool.
Maura Leonard (intermediate girls) of Tuckahoe was fourth.
Finishing fifth were Zachary Wigglesworth (junior boys) from Vienna Woods and Brenan Doe (intermediate boys) from Oakton.
Some top local divers did not compete in the all-star meet because they were at a conflicting national competition.
