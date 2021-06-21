The Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks and Tuckahoe Tigers, each of Division 1, hosted meets and were among opening-week winners in Northern Virginia Swimming League action on June 19.
Chesterbrook defeated the Highlands Whomping Turtles, 282-138, and Tuckahoe downed Donaldson Run of Arlington, 250-170.
For Chesterbrook, double race winners were Pranav Budharaju, Tyler Lentine, Jack Perklish, Keira Gutierrez, Hana Lim Yang and Caroline Burgeson.
For Highlands in the loss, double winners were Gabriel Hanson and Wiktor Wyszogrodzki. Single winners were Evan Farley, Allison Martin, Bridget Rose Morris Larkin, Curan Palmer, Merrell Palmer, Brayden Roth, Charlie Scogna, Will Taylor and Mary Mac Tolar.
Tuckahoe’s double winners were Lucas Lopez, Hunter Zipperer, James Ewing, Nellie Bartkowski, Nora Bartkowski, Lily Flint and Maddie Nielsen.
* The Langley Wildthings defeated the McLean Marlins, 229-191, in Division 2 action of the Northern Virginia Swimming League on June 19.
Double race winners for Langley were Ryan Dix, Felix Yu, Evan Poulos, Sophia Alexandrova-Bailey, Sophie Li and Tessa Jones. Single winners were
Kiran Baglan, Chris Bunn, Ethan Ramchand, Luca Sanchez, Marina Watson, Virginia Strickland, Paige Poulos and Liliana Schone.
Dix set a team record in the boys 15-18 butterfly.
For McLean, double winners were Janni Weeks, Christina Lee, Billy Costello, Henry Williams, Joey Ferris and Victoria Valko, Single winners were Cash Dusina, Cora Popovich, Reagan Costello, Kate Shumate, Lennox McDowell, Kian Khonsari, Laila McDowell, Natalia Rongione and Jack Forde.
* The Cardinal Hill Cardinals defeated visiting Orange Hunt, 233-187, in June 19 NVSL Division 4 action. Double race winners for the Cardinals were Montgomery Greene, Ziva McHenry, Haoran Chen, Julia Lee, Emma Watts, Courtney Watts, Calvin Butler and Maggie Shi. Single winners were Eryn Cox, Sofia Monticelli, Megan Dean, Jenna Swale, Adam Manley, EG Cate and Evan Sanderson.
* In June 19 NVSL Division 5 action, the host Hunter Mill Sharks lost to Sleepy Hollow Recreation 256-161.
Double race winners for Hunter Mill were Sydney DeLacy, Regan Hau and Adrienne Jenks. Single winners were Adira Asner, Hannah Carmen, Evan Chen, Skylar DeLacy, Hunter Jenks, Cash Pecorano, Andrew Rose and Charles Stipanovic.
