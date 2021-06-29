The second week of Northern Virginia Swimming League action left the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks and Tuckahoe Tigers of Division 1 with 2-0 records and the Langley Wildthings at 2-0 in Division 2.
Chesterbrook defeated Donaldson Run, 212-218, in a June 26 meet.
Double winners for Chesterbrook were Eleanor Hook, Jenna Zee, Pranav Budharaju and Caroline Burgeson.
Chesterbrook’s Tyler Lentine set a new team record in the 15-18 breaststroke of 29.35.
For Tuckahoe in its 277-142 victory over Dowden Terrace, double race winners were Lily Flint, Nellie Bartlowski, Isabella Cota-Robles, Danielle Hughes, Lucas Lopez and Vikas Chawla.
Langley defeated Wakefield Chapel, 260-160, in Division 2.
Double race winners for Langley were Evan Poulos, Ryan Dix, Felix Yu, Luca Sanchez, Sophia Alexandrova-Bailey, Ginger Strickland and Tessa Jones. Single winners were Landon Miller, Henry Rossman, Peter Batten, Ale Wick, Jack Singleton, Zachary Spiller, Marina Watson, Ariana DiMonte, Christy Li, Sophie Li, Liliana Schone and Marina Miller.
* The Cardinal Hills Cardinals defeated host Sideburn Run, 273-145, in NVSL Division 4 action.
Double race winners for the Sharks were Julia Lee, Calvin Butler, Ziva McHenry, Megan Dean, Courtney Watts, Maggie Shi and Emma Watts. Single winners were Peter Francese, Daniel Lychak, Montgomery Greene, Eric Chen, Caden Green, Becca Berg, Evan Sanderson, Emmett Sanderson, Marek Risseeuw and Camden Dean.
* The Highlands Whomping Turtles (0-2) lost to the Overlee Flying Fish in a NVSL Division 1 meet, 245-175.
For Highlanders, double race winners were Gabriel Hanson and Cecelia Russell. Single winners were Evan Farley, Audrey Gharakhanian, Daniel Isman, Allison Martin, Bridget Rose Morris Larkin, Yuto Matsuki, Merrell Palmer, Wyatt Russell, Charlie Scogna, Ella Smith and Wiktor Wyszogrodzki.
A Highlands boys relay set a new record of 55.21.
* The Hunter Mill Sharks (0-2) lost to host Brandywine, 265-155, in an NVSL Division 5 meet. Double winners for the Sharks were Sydney DeLacy, Regan Hau and Hunter Jenks. Single winners were Evan Chen, Adrienne Jenks, Cash Pecoraro, Andrew Rose, Madeline Ulen and Julia Tysse.
* The McLean Marlins routed Mount Vernon Park, 280-140, in an NVSL Division 2 meet. Double race winners for McLean were Janni Weeks, Christina Lee, Carys Campbell, Henry Williams, Joey Ferris, Laila McDowell and Robert Luebke. Single winners were Cash Dusina, Lauren Thomas, Cora Popovich, George Williams, Brandon Bedestani, Lennox McDowell, Kate Shumate, Isabelle Vanegas, Jackson Popovich, Taylor Bryce, Annie Gao, Ryan Campbell, Ellison Soobert, Natalia Rongione, Victoria Valko.
* The Dunn Loring Dolphins of the NVSL’s Division 8 improved to 2-0 with a 310-105 victory over Fox Mill Woods.
* The Kent Gardens Dolphins of Division 4 in the NVSL improved to 2-0 with a 214-206 win over the Oakton Otters (1-1). Vienna Aquatic Club is 1-1 in Division 4.
* The Great Falls Rapids of Division 9 in the NVSL have a 1-1 record, defeating Arlington Forest, 214-206, June 26.
