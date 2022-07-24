In her final meet closing out a 13-summer career for the Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks, senior swimmer Caroline Burgeson had a big day on July 16.
Against Tuckahoe, Burgeson broke Chesterbrook’s girls age 15-18 freestyle team record, which had stood for 22 years. Her new time was 26.9 as Burgeson won the race.
She also placed second in the 15-18 butterfly, as Chesterbrook defeated rival Tuckahoe that morning to finish the season 5-0 and win the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s Division 1 title.
In high school, Burgeson swam for the Yorktown Patriots and helped the team win district, region and state titles.
* Also in July 16 action, two Tuckahoe boys relay teams set Northern Virginia Swimming League records.
The boys age 15-18 medley of Nolan Dunkel, Isaac Bell, J.T. Ewing and Emanuel Rouvelas swam 1:44.71, breaking the old mark of 1:44.84 set in 2019.
The boys mixed-age freestyle relay of Kyle Koay, Grant Nielsen, Hunter Zipperer and Ewing swam 1:49.25 to set a new mark. The old mark was 1:49.4, set in 2018.
n The 16 local Northern Virginia Swimming League teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas of Great Falls, McLean, Oakton and Vienna combined for a 41-37-2 cumulative record this summer. Four of those teams – Chesterbrook, McLean, Cardinal Hill and Lakevale Estates – compiled 5-0 marks and won division championships. Tuckahoe and Dunn Loring each finished 4-1 and placed second in their divisions. Hunter Mill also was 4-1 and tied for a division crown.
* The season-ending swimming event for the Northern Virginia Swimming League this summer is the individual all-star meet on Saturday, July 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield.
Swimmers will participate in five different strokes – the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and individual medley.
* In the Dominion Country Club League this summer, the Westwood Whirlwinds of Vienna finished third in the upper Blue Division with a 2-2 record and were 3-2 overall. The Riverbend Stingrays of Great Falls were fourth at 1-2 and were 2-3 overall.
In a head-to-head meeting, Westwood defeated Riverbend, 269-247.
Fairfax (4-0, 5-0) won the Blue Division, defeating Westwood and Riverbend for two of its victories.
