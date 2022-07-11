The stage is all set. The defending champion Tuckahoe Tigers and their big McLean rival Chesterbrook Tiger Sharks will meet in the final week of the Northern Virginia Swimming League on July 16 in a big showdown that will decide the Division 1 champion between the two 4-0 teams.
Chesterbrook will host the meet at 9 a.m.
Each team improved to 4-0 with victories July 9, Tuckahoe winning big, 267-153, over the winless Highlands Whomping Turtles; and Chesterbrook topping the host Overlee Flying Fish, 219-201.
The Tiger Sharks were second in the division last year to Tuckahoe (5-0) with a 4-1 record. Tuckahoe enters the July 9 meet with 10 straight dual-match victories over a three-season stretch.
In all, six local NVSL teams are atop divisions entering the final week of the regular season, five with 4-0 marks.
In the July 9 meet for Chesterbrook, double race-winners were Andrew Christofferson, Maddox Cory, McKenzie Cory, Emma Maher, Aliyah Majeed-Hall and Matthew Rose. Single winners were Rajan Bhargava, Pranav Budharaju, Caroline Burgeson, Henry Couchara, Colin Francis, Lilah Gallagher, Callie Hamilton, Mara Wilson and Olivia Wood.
Maher set a record of 19.04 in her backstroke race as did Matthew Rees in his freestyle race in 24.65.
Double winners for Tuckahoe were Daniel Klett, Vittoria Passos-Androvic, Isabella Cota-Robles, Hunter Zipperer, Nolan Dunkel, Lily Flint and Catherine Hughes. Single winners were Andrew Pelaez, Victor Rodriguez, Harper Bassler, Fiona Bayer, Grant Nielsen, T.J. Zochowski, Trevor Newgen, Lucas Lopez, Ella English, Rory Roed, Hugo Haggard and Emanuel Rouvelas.
For Highlands in the meet, double winners were Evan Farley, Gabe Hanson, Kate Taylor and Mary Mac Tolar. Single winners were Gigi Dent, Madeline Roche, Wyatt Russell, David Thode, Emilia Vayra and Rio Walther.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.