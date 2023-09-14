The Chicago Bears announced Thursday they have promoted Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman Jr from the practice squad to their 53-man roster.
Stroman replaces cornerback Kyler Gordon. Gordon was placed on injured reserve.
Stroman was considered on the bubble for a roster spot for the Bears coming out of the preseason. He totaled 11 tackles in Chicago's three preseason games, including tying for the team lead with seven in the Bears' final preseason game against Buffalo.
The Bears released Stroman before re-signing him to their practice squad.
Stroman appeared in two games last season for Chicago. He started Chicago’s regular-season finale against Minnesota and recorded an interception and four tackles.
Stroman entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.
