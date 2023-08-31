The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday it had signed Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman to its practice squad.

Chicago announced Tuesday they had terminated the cornerback's contract.

NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their initial regular-season rosters to 53.

Players with at least four accrued NFL seasons are eligible to have their contracts terminated and become free agents.

The NFL allows for 16 players on each team's practice squad. NFL teams can sign up to six players to the practice squad who have a minimum of two accrued seasons.

Stroman was considered on the bubble for a roster spot for the Bears. He totaled 11 tackles in Chicago's three preseason games, including tying for the team lead with seven in the Bears' final preseason game against Buffalo.

A year after being one of Chicago's final cuts going into the 2022 season, the 27-year-old Stroman returned to the Bears as a member of the practice squad Dec. 28 and appeared in Chicago's final two games. He started Chicago’s regular-season finale against Minnesota and recorded an interception and four tackles.

Stroman entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.