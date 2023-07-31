The Chicago Bears announced Monday they have released Forest Park High School graduate Thyrick Pitts. Jr.
In Pitts' place, the Bears signed tight end Jared Pinkney. Pinkney played in four games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and two games for the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Pitts signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Delaware.
Pitts chose the Bears over the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
As NFL training camps open this week, five players from Prince William County are competing for roster slots. Here are the details:
