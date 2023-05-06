GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 10, SKYLINE 0: Sophomore Chloe Layne recorded a hat trick and Maddy Howells scored two goals in the Tigers' Class 3 Northwestern win over Skyline in Front Royal Friday.
Riley French, Aubrey Earman, Payton Brown, Nicole Goodwin, and Haley Garber also scored goals while Peyton McGovern contributed four assists on the night.
Also recording assists were Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, Haley Garber and Riley French. Garber and Cara Lawhead split time in goal for the shutout victory.
Brentsville is 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the district.
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 3, Gainesville 0
Freedom-South Riding 6, Osbourn Park 1
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 2, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: The Yellow Jackets (7-2-3, 8-2-4) were led by Brandon Soto who had two goals on the night.
Jason Carcamo who had an assist on the night, and Jorge Ortega both had a strong showing in the midfield.
OSBOURN 6, UNITY REED 0: Cooper Noseworthy, Brandon Olquin, Jaiden Borba, Noel Soleto, Joseph Adebyi and Ahmed Chirinos scored goals for Osbourn (12-0-0, 14-0-0).
Michael Olquin, Elias SanJuan, Adebyi and Sotelo had assists.
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 3, Gainesville 2
