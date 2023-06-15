James Madison junior long stick midfielder Ollie Hau is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Cosby head coach Eric Hall is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for boys lacrosse.
Hau, a dominant long stick middie, led the Warhawks to a 20-2 record this season and back-to-back state titles. It’s the program’s third overall state championship since 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19). Hau tallied 16 goals, eight assists, caused 92 turnovers, and claimed 114 ground balls in 2023. Additionally, his season honors included the Region 6A Player of the Year and the Concorde District Defensive Player of the Year.
The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Eric Hall, led Cosby to its first-ever state title game appearance. The Titans finished the season 17-4, state runners-up and Region 6A champions in only the program’s ninth season.
The all-state lacrosse team consists four attack, four midfield, four defense, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the sll-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.
FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Mark Rubley James Madison 11
Attack Jack Schubert Lake Braddock 12
Attack Hudson Greene Yorktown 11
Attack Logan McHugh Robinson 11
Midfield Sammy McAvoy Lake Braddock 12
Midfield Will Hock Yorktown 12
Midfield AJ Rush Freedom-South Riding 12
Midfield Owen George Battlefield 11
Defense Ethan Hodge James Madison 12
Defense Parker Seay Robinson 12
Defense Mark Davison Oakton 12
Defense Christian Fleming Cosby 12
SSDM Miles Fang Yorktown 12
LSM Ollie Hau James Madison 11
FaceOff Adam Dembicki James Madison 12
Goalie John Fisher Battlefield 12
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Cole Oprandi Cosby 12
Attack Ronan Cleary Battlefield 12
Attack Carter Casto James Madison 12
Attack Luke Holava Kellam 12
Midfield Cameron Marks W.T. Woodson 11
Midfield Jack Martinez Yorktown 12
Midfield Tucker Bradley Cosby 11
Midfield Ben Andrews Kellam 12
Defense Vinny Spolidoro Yorktown 12
Defense Mason Cage Battlefield 12
Defense Corey O’Connor Lake Braddock 12
Defense Ryland Elliot Cosby 10
SSDM Patrick Sheahan Battlefield 12
LSM Alex Populoh Robinson 12
FaceOff Abraham Al-Khalili Battlefield 12
Goalie Reid Kidd Alexandria City 12
