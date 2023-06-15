lacrosse generic 3.jpg
James Madison junior long stick midfielder Ollie Hau is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Cosby head coach Eric Hall is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for boys lacrosse. 

Hau, a dominant long stick middie, led the Warhawks to a 20-2 record this season and back-to-back state titles. It’s the program’s third overall state championship since 2019 (the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19). Hau tallied 16 goals, eight assists, caused 92 turnovers, and claimed 114 ground balls in 2023. Additionally, his season honors included the Region 6A Player of the Year and the Concorde District Defensive Player of the Year.

The Class 6 Coach of the Year, Eric Hall, led Cosby to its first-ever state title game appearance. The Titans finished the season 17-4, state runners-up and Region 6A champions in only the program’s ninth season.

The all-state lacrosse team consists four attack, four midfield, four defense, one goalie, one face-off specialist, one short-stick defensive midfielder, and one long-stick midfielder. Only those players selected first-team all-region are eligible for selection to the sll-state team. The all-state selection committee comprises eight coaches, with two from each region.

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Mark Rubley James Madison 11

Attack Jack Schubert Lake Braddock 12

Attack Hudson Greene Yorktown 11

Attack Logan McHugh Robinson 11

Midfield Sammy McAvoy Lake Braddock 12

Midfield Will Hock Yorktown 12

Midfield AJ Rush Freedom-South Riding 12

Midfield Owen George Battlefield 11

Defense Ethan Hodge James Madison 12

Defense Parker Seay Robinson 12

Defense Mark Davison Oakton 12

Defense Christian Fleming Cosby 12

SSDM Miles Fang Yorktown 12

LSM Ollie Hau James Madison 11

FaceOff Adam Dembicki James Madison 12

Goalie John Fisher Battlefield 12

PLAYER OF THE YEAR/COACH OF THE YEAR

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Player of the Year Ollie Hau James Madison 11

Coach of the Year Eric Hall Cosby

SECOND TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Cole Oprandi Cosby 12

Attack Ronan Cleary Battlefield 12

Attack Carter Casto James Madison 12

Attack Luke Holava Kellam 12

Midfield Cameron Marks W.T. Woodson 11

Midfield Jack Martinez Yorktown 12

Midfield Tucker Bradley Cosby 11

Midfield Ben Andrews Kellam 12

Defense Vinny Spolidoro Yorktown 12

Defense Mason Cage Battlefield 12

Defense Corey O’Connor Lake Braddock 12

Defense Ryland Elliot Cosby 10

SSDM Patrick Sheahan Battlefield 12

LSM Alex Populoh Robinson 12

FaceOff Abraham Al-Khalili Battlefield 12

Goalie Reid Kidd Alexandria City 12

