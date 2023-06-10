FIRST TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Ronan Cleary Battlefield SR
Attack Justin Posey Freedom-South Riding JR
Attack Aaron Arbore John Champe SR
Attack Quentin Davis Osbourn Park SR
Midfield Owen George Battlefield JR
Midfield AJ Rush Freedom-South Riding SR
Midfield Sam Fernandez Patriot SR
Midfield Jake Moskowitz John Champe JR
Defense Mason Cage Battlefield SR
Defense Josh Shearer Patriot FR
Defense Connor Hallivis Freedom-South Riding JR
Defense Michael Bertand Woodbridge SO
SSDM Patrick Sheahan Battlefield SR
LSM Sean Coleman Patriot SO
FaceOff Abraham Al-Khalili Battlefield SR
Goalie John Fisher Battlefield JR
Player of the Year Ronan Cleary Battlefield SR
Coach of the Year David Suthers Battlefield
SECOND TEAM
POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Attack Gabe Ralston Colgan
Attack Aaron Quantrille Forest Park
Attack Culbert Daulton Forest Park
Attack James Williams Woodbridge
Attack Reef Krug Colonial Forge
Midfield Landyn Burgis Garfield
Midfield Braxton Brooks Colgan
Midfield Brock Moore Colgan
Midfield Chai Dunlap Woodbridge
Defense Ian Kuzemchak Colgan
Defense Colin Bouchard Colgan
Defense Owen Johnson Forest Park
Defense Ethan Crawford John Champe SR
SSDM Jordan Winfrey Forest Park
LSM Hunter Raffert Colgan
FaceOff AJ Riley Colonial Forge SR
Goalie Ronnie Aikens Colgan
