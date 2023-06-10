690A5444.jpg
Battlefield's Ronan Cleary angles in for a shot prior to scoring his team's third goal of the game against visiting Patriot in a 15-7 win on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FIRST TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Ronan Cleary Battlefield SR

Attack Justin Posey Freedom-South Riding JR

Attack Aaron Arbore John Champe SR

Attack Quentin Davis Osbourn Park SR

Midfield Owen George Battlefield JR

Midfield AJ Rush Freedom-South Riding SR

Midfield Sam Fernandez Patriot SR

Midfield Jake Moskowitz John Champe JR

Defense Mason Cage Battlefield SR

Defense Josh Shearer Patriot FR

Defense Connor Hallivis Freedom-South Riding JR

Defense Michael Bertand Woodbridge SO

SSDM Patrick Sheahan Battlefield SR

LSM Sean Coleman Patriot SO

FaceOff Abraham Al-Khalili Battlefield SR

Goalie John Fisher Battlefield JR

Player of the Year Ronan Cleary Battlefield SR

Coach of the Year David Suthers Battlefield

SECOND TEAM 

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Gabe Ralston Colgan

Attack Aaron Quantrille Forest Park

Attack Culbert Daulton Forest Park

Attack James Williams Woodbridge

Attack Reef Krug Colonial Forge

Midfield Landyn Burgis Garfield

Midfield Braxton Brooks Colgan

Midfield Brock Moore Colgan

Midfield Chai Dunlap Woodbridge

Defense Ian Kuzemchak Colgan

Defense Colin Bouchard Colgan

Defense Owen Johnson Forest Park

Defense Ethan Crawford John Champe SR

SSDM Jordan Winfrey Forest Park

LSM Hunter Raffert Colgan

FaceOff AJ Riley Colonial Forge SR

Goalie Ronnie Aikens Colgan

