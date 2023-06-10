FIRST TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Daniella Jimenez Colgan Sr.

Attack Kendra Harris Battlefield So.

Attack Kathryn Hutton Champe Jr.

Attack Chloe Ronsholdt Forge Sr.

Midfield Rachel Koeneke Freedom SR Sr.

Midfield Sarah Moskowitz Champe Sr.

Midfield Vanessa Ronsholdt Forge Sr.

Midfield Erin Sweeney Battlefield Sr.

Defense Addison Curtis Battlefield Jr.

Defense Maddie Malloy Champe Fr.

Defense Livvy Sunderland Battlefield Sr.

Defense Laine Hodanich Colgan Sr.

At-Large Chloe Annibell Patriot Jr.

At-Large Pauleen Delarosa Gar-Field Sr.

At-Large Jordan Scott Patriot Sr.

Goalie Katelyn Sullivan Patriot Sr.

Player of the Year Katelyn Sullivan Patriot Sr.

Coach of the Year Mary Kugler Battlefield

SECOND TEAM

POSITION FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL YEAR

Attack Sophia Vito Forest Park Jr.

Attack Karla Marquez Gar-Field Sr.

Attack Hana Seeto Freedom SR So.

Attack Meghan Huszcza Colgan Sr.

Midfield Jordan Scott Patriot Sr.

Midfield Megan Martini Colgan Sr.

Midfield Kristabelle Shaw Forest Park Fr.

Midfield Victoria Cartagena Hylton Sr.

Defense Briana Cruz Dempsey Hylton Jr.

Defense Emily Burnap Forest Park Sr.

Defense Hasfa Tahir Gar-Field So.

Defense Gianna Naples Gainesville So.

At-Large Jordyn Trost Patriot Jr.

At-Large Delaney Neal Champe Fr.

At-Large Avery Hartenstein Forge Sr.

At-Large Mia Llanos Hylton Jr.

Goalie Maxine McKenzie Hylton Sr.