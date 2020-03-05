Yorktown High School girls soccer coach Hannah Laman-Maharg, who led the Patriots to a state championship last spring, will be the guest speaker at the March 11 Better Sports Club of Arlington’s monthly meeting.
Yorktown finished unbeaten at 24-0-1 with 14 shutouts last season, and should have a strong team again this spring. Laman-Maharg was in her second season as Yorktown’s coach in 2019. Her 2018 Yorktown squad finished 17-2-1, losing in the region tournament and did not qualify for states.
Last season, Laman-Maharg allowed Yorktown to play more creatively and with finding a balance between mission and fun. She increased team-building activities so the Patriots could grow closer, while avoiding burnout.
This season, Yorktown’s first game is Monday, March 16 on the road against the Oakton Cougars, then hosts the Edison Eagles on Friday, March 20. Each game starts at 7:15 p.m.
So what’s next? Can the Patriots repeat after seeing key players graduate? Laman-Maharg will talk about that at the March 11 dinner.
Laman-Maharg was an all-state soccer player in high school in Pennsylvania, also lettering in basketball. She then played soccer at Ithaca College for two years and eventually graduated from Penn State University. Laman-Maharg teaches physical education at Holmes Middle School in Fairfax County.
The March 11 event begins with social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 at the Columbus Club of Arlington/Knights of Columbus hall.
To attend, contact Rick Schumann at bscrsvp@gmail.com, call (703) 241-0390 or visit the on-line reservation system at bettersportsclub.org. Make a dinner selection of sliced sirloin, chicken Florentine or the vegetarian plate. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for guests.
