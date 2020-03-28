Two local basketball players and a head coach received the highest honors for the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls division as a result of accomplishments during the 2019-20 season.
Madison Warhawks coach Kirsten Stone was chosen as the Class 6 girls Coach of the Year. Her team finished 28-1 and Class 6 state co-champions. Stone’s Warhawks also won the Concorde District Tournament and finished second in the 6D North Region Tournament this past season.
Madison was 2-0 in the state tournament, then the championship game against the Edison Eagles was cancelled because of the COVID-19 virus concerns.
Stone has 246 career wins, and as a coach has led Madison to the state tournament three times, with one region crown on her resume.
Madison senior forward Tedi Makrigiorgos and McLean High senior guard Elizabeth Dufrane were Class 6 first-team all-state selections.
Makrigiorgos was one of Madison’s leading scorers and three-point shooters.
She scored 26 points and made five three-pointers in her final high-school game, a state-tournament semifinal victory over host James River. She scored 13 in a first-round state game.
Dufrane led McLean in scoring and the team to a 17-10 record, runner-up finish in the Liberty District Tournament and a region semifinal appearance. She finished her career with 1,562 career points and became McLean’s all-time scoring leader in basketball for boys and girls.
Dufrane’s last high-school game was against Madison in the region semifinals when she scored 22 points.
A girls second-team Class 6 all-state selection was Marshall Statesmen junior guard Christina Trivisonno.
She helped Marshall win the National District and 6D North Region tournaments and to a 22-7 record. Marshall, which had a 6-1 playoff record, lost its first-round state-tournament game to Edison in overtime.
Trivisonno led the team in many statistical categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.