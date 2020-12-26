SMITH BACK ON THE BENCH: Jim Smith is back on the bench, as a boys freshman basketball assistant coach at McLean High School.
Last December, Smith stepped down after 29 years as the boys head coach at Chantilly High School, saying at the time he didn’t know if he would return to coaching. Before Chantilly, Smith served stints as the head boys varsity coach at McLean (three seasons) and Sidwell Friends. He has won 494 career games.
At McLean, he joins the staff of freshman head coach Rusty Payne, who played for Smith years ago when Smith took the head varsity job at McLean in 1988. Smith also previously was the head freshman boys coach at McLean, in 1985.
“494 career wins and he’s my assistant. That’s not bad,” Payne said. “It is just a thrill to have him from a personal standpoint and a basketball standpoint. Jim saw an opportunity to coach again, he reached out to me to be an assistant, and we are pretty delighted. He’s been great, especially on the defensive side. Jim always has loved coaching defense.”
The duo won their first game as members of the same staff on Dec. 23, when the McLean freshman topped visiting Westfield, 65-55.
“It was awesome,” Payne said.
At Chantilly, Smith’s teams won five district championships and one region title. His nearly 500 victories makes Smith won of the area’s winningest coaches.
POTOMAC SCHOOL SAC PROGRAM: The 28-member senior athletic committee (SAC) at the Potomac School has been busy in recent weeks during the fall, despite no interscholastic high-school sporting events being played because of the pandemic.
The SAC program is a leadership team that supports our athletic administration.
“For me, they are the first kids that I was introduced to this fall. They have been an absolute joy to work with during a difficult time, particularly for these seniors who are missing out on their senior fall and winter seasons,” said new Potomac School athletic director Eria Woda.
The members of SAC apply for the positions as juniors. Once members, they are seen as the ambassadors of the athletics program.
In 2020-21, the role of SAC has taken on even greater significance. Despite no interscholastic competition in the fall and winter, sports at Potomac School are in session with workouts.
The SAC unit has met every Wednesday via Zoom since the first week of school.
In October, SAC produced a socially distanced pep rally. Two hundred chairs were set up on the school’s turf field, six feet apart, so that Potomac juniors and seniors (wearing masks) could attend the rally in person, while the rest of the school community participated via live stream.
The event included speeches, a SAC skit, a cheer, a raffle, and a performance by the upper-school band.
In early December, SAC organized and hosted socially distanced field days for grades 9 and 10.
McLEAN BOYS 2-0: The McLean Highlanders opened their season with two straight wins in boys basketball action, defeating Chantilly, 56-48, then Westfield, 49-47, in non-league play against Concorde District teams.
In the win over Westfield, Nate Legg made a layup off an inbounds pass with six seconds to play. Legg scored a team-high 24 points, in a contest that was close throughout.
REGION CHAMPS WIN OPENER: The Marshall Statesmen, the defending tournament champions of the girls National District and 6D North Region, opened play in the 2020-21 basketball season with a 55-17 victory over Justice.
Christine Trivisonno and Valerie Dirkse each scored 11 points for Marshall. Mary Trivisonno had five points, six assists and five steals.
LANGLEY, MARSHALL BOYS WINS: The Langley Saxons and Marshall Statesmen won their opening games of the boys high-school basketball season.
Langley defeated the visiting Chantilly Chargers, 66-62, and Marshall downed the Justice Wolves, 64-45, in non-district contests.
For Langley, junior point guard Amr Areikat scored 18 points. Seniors Mikey Hoeymans and Jiaan Sehhat added 15 and 14, respectively, and senior Jonathan Reiss and sophomore Brendan Mansinne each scored nine.
For Marshall, senior Matt Lenert scored 15, senior Andrew Heiden added 10 and senior Ilias Hwang had seven points and five steals.
ARNOLIE TO COLGATE: Madison High School girls basketball standout Grace Arnolie recently made the decision to play in college at Colgate University.
Arnolie is a starting guard/forward for Madison. She was a second-team All-Sun Gazette selection for her efforts last season.
LANGLEY GOLFER THIRD: Langley High School senior golfer Kelly Chinn finished tied for third with a 9-under total of 72-66-64-72–274 at the recent South Beach International Amateur tournament in Miami.
The winning total was a 16-under 267. The runner-up total was 11-under.
The field included many top college and junior players. Chinn recently was named the American Junior Golf Association’s boys Player of the Year.
Chinn also was named the Virginia State Golf Association’s 2020 junior Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.