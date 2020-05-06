If one thing was clear at the conclusion of an online Zoom meeting about the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference girls high-school spring softball season, it was agreed the league would have been balanced and the competition stiff.
The season was never played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Zoom gathering of all private-school teams, a number of the WCAC coaches talked about their squads, highlighting their seniors. Bishop O’Connell coach Suzy Willemssen organized and moderated the meeting, which included a couple of media members asking questions.
O’Connell athletic director and WCAC softball commissioner Joe Wootten provided the welcoming opening remarks, thanking the coaches for their passion.
O’Connell was the defending Division I state champion and the 2019 runner-up in the WCAC tournament. The Knights were expected to be a top challenger for both titles again this spring, along with defending WCAC tourney champ St. Mary’s Ryken of Maryland.
Elizabeth Seton also was expected to contend in the conference along with Holy Cross, McNamara and St. John’s, with a young Paul VI Catholic squad a sleeper.
“We were super excited about the season. There would have been some great softball,” Willemssen said. “We looked pretty solid.”
McNamara’s team included six seniors.
“This is a tough one because we were hoping to make some big time noise this season in the conference and we had a good chance to do that,” McNamara coach Angelina Diehlmann said.
Holy Cross had five seniors among its roster and had a team that head coach Neal Owens was confident could compete.
“We have been getting better each season I have been here,” Owens said.
St. Mary’s Ryken also had many top returners.
“We’re sad for the seniors because they don’t get to leave a legacy this season,” Ryken coach Steph Dameron said.
Elizabeth Seton has a roster including 10 seniors and was hoping to play in the WCAC tourney final for the first time since 2012.
“This was going to be a very good hitting team,” Seton coach Rita Rahl said.
Paul VI had just three seniors, but eight freshmen on its roster. Head coach Ann Marie Boyd said her players had embraced the underdog role.
“Our team was progressing and we were ready to play,” Boyd said.
Coaches from Bishop Ireton, Good Counsel, St. John’s and Carroll, which does not have a varsity team, did not attend the meeting. Ireton and Good Counsel had first-year head coaches. St. John’s had a roster with seven seniors.
