The two teams weren’t able to meet in the boys state championship basketball game back in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, at least, the head coaches of those squads got together to discuss that situation and contest.
The Centreville Wildcats (22-6) and South County Stallions (27-3) were named Virginia High School League Class 6 co-champions when that state-tournament final was not played. Each team was 2-0 in the state tourney, winning different region tourneys prior to the state competition.
Centreville head coach Kevin Harris and South County’s Mike Robinson talked about that game that wasn’t and other high-school basketball matters online recently on The Buck & Tony Show, a program that touches on various local high-school basketball and other sports subjects. Tony Bentley is the head coach of the Wakefield High School boys basketball team and Horace “Buck” Willis is a Wakefield assistant coach.
Harris and Robinson, who was a Wakefield assistant for three years before becoming South County’s head coach, answered questions and talked about their teams’ seasons, and how each was disappointed the state final was not played. They discussed the buildup to the state final and how each team was able to reach that game. Neither predicted that their team would have won.
The four coaches shared something in common because Bentley and Willis coached the 2017-18 Wakefield boys basketball team to a second-place finish in the VHSL’s Class 5 state tournament.
Late in the show, Willis held a best two-out-of-three coin flip to determine the state 2020 champion. There was no winner declared when Willis joked that “Wakefield” won the deciding third coin toss.
South County won Wakefield’s holiday tournament back in December of the 2019-20 season.
