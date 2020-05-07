Some 85 men and women coaches from all levels of sports and from various parts of the globe were online for an initial Zoom webinar the afternoon of May 6 put on through the National Sports Coaches Alliance.
The event was organized by Madison High School head baseball coach Mark Gjormand, who came up with the idea on Friday the 13th of March of this year. It was open to men and women coaches at all levels, from youth to pros.
"This wasn't about Xs and Os, and people loved that," Gjormand said. "Everybody has a story. The mission was to get men and women coaches together so they can share their passion, tell stories, share things and help each other. It was more human and the relationship-based side of coaches. We think this is something that can catch fire and grow into something special."
Coaches online were local and from other parts of the United States and internationally from Germany, Hungary, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Madison High head football coach Justin Counts was watching along with current West Springfield High girls basketball coach Billy Gibson and Ron Tugwell, the legendary former baseball coach at West Springfield.
The three highlighted speakers were ESPN sports reporter John Keim, Madison High School girls head basketball coach Kirsten Stone and Brendan McEvoy, a former head boys high school basketball coach in Arizona, who took his team to multiple state tournaments.
"Coaches have to let players know they are with them," said McEvoy, a former local sportswriter and graduate of Falls Church High School and George Mason University. "They have to teach players how to be accountable and creative in the right ways."
Stone discussed her team's 2019-20 season, saying she learned a lot when the co-state champion Warhawks lost only one game and were undefeated for a long stretch.
"You don't sleep a lot when you are undefeated," she said.
Keim, who has covered the Washington Redskins for multiple years, talked about the many things he has learned about coaches and coaching over the years. He gave examples of the diligent attention to detail given by former Redskin coaches Joe Gibbs, Marty Schottenheimer and Sean McVay.
The webinar was the first of what will be a weekly event for the foreseeable future on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
"We want to bring coaches together of all sports to connect and create a network to help other coaches and each other," Gjormand said. "We want them to talk about stuff and tell stories about relationships."
Those interested in joining future webinars can contact Gjormand at pudgemvp@cox.net.
