A number of local high-school basketball coaches in the Sun Gazette's coverage areas of Fairfax County will try to add to their impressive victory totals when the 2020-21 season begins at the end of December, if the season is played.
* Longtime Oakton High School girls basketball coach Fred Priester will begin the campaign with 736 victories. Priester is one of the winningest girls coaches in Virginia High School League history.
He won more than 100 games at McLean High School prior to take the job at Oakton.
* Former Madison High School coach Pat Deegan, now the head coach at Fairfax High, begins the 2020-21 campaign one win shy of reaching 750 with 749.
* Current Madison High School girls head coach Kirsten Stone starts 2020-21 with 246 victories after the Warhawks compiled a 28-1 mark last season, finishing as VHSL Class 6 co-champions with the Edison Eagles.
* Madison High boys basketball head coach Kevin Roller has 184 career triumphs, coming at Madison and McLean before that.
* Langley High girls coach Amanda Baker has 140 victories entering 2020-21, including a stretch of four straight seasons of 21 or more victories.
* Potomac School boys head coach Levi Franklin brings 455 victories into the 2020-21 season. He also coached at Paul VI Catholic High.
* Flint Hill School girls basketball coach Jody Patrick starts the 2020-21 campaign with 333 wins.
* Flint Hill boys head basketball coach Rico Reed has 248 triumphs in his 15 seasons at the school. He won a number of games prior to working at Flint Hill as the head boys coach at Potomac High School in Prince George’s County, Md.
* In five season, Mike Trivisonno has 90 victories as the Marshall High School girls head coach, including 69 the past three seasons.
* Oakton High boys basketball coach David Brooks will have 131 victories starting this season.
* McLean High School girls head coach Jen Saboto begins the season with 95 career wins.
* McLean High School boys head coach Mike O’Brien has 160 career victories spanning 16 seasons when he has held the girls and boys head coaching positions at the school.
He has coached the boys for seven seasons, and first led the girls the nine campaigns before that.
