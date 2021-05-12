Two long-time high-school head baseball coaches with more than 400 career victories each with the same team were recognized in a brief May 8 ceremony prior to a game between the host Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars.
Former West Springfield High coach Ron Tugwell (431 wins) and current Madison coach Mark Gjormand (433 victories) stood side-by-side on the Madison infield as each had their many accomplishments read by Madison announcer Steve Fox. Gjormand passed Tugwell for career victories this season.
Tugwell was West Springfield's head coach for 29 seasons, winning two state championships and his teams played in eight straight region-tourney title games at one point. Gjormand also has won two state titles.
Each has won many district championship and multiple region crowns.
The coaches chatted a bit, shook hands, left the field and the game began, with Madison defeating Oakton, 10-2, to improve to 5-0.
