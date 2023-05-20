BASEBALL
COLGAN 12, FOREST PARK 2: Tyler Bassett recorded four RBI as the top-seeded Sharks (21-1) won the Cardinal District Tournament title Friday over third-seeded Forest Park.
Brett Renfrow added two RBI and was the winning pitcher. The Virginia Tech commitment struck out six and allowed two runs, four hits and two walks in six innings.
BRENTSVILLE 16, MANASSAS PARK 0 (five innings): Donovan Boles and Johnny Daly both hit homers and combined for seven RBI Friday as the host Tigers closed out the regular season on a 12-game winning streak.
Brentsville (16-3), which is the No. 1 seed in next week’s Class 3 Region B Tournament, led 12-0 after the first inning.
Daly finished the game 1 for 1 with three RBI and three runs scored. Boles was 1 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
A Harris was 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored and Coleson Russell was 3 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored.
Connor Lyle, David Moffett and Owen Winters combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Lyle got the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 9, MANASSAS PARK 0: Junior defender Madilyn Rolader scored two goals and logged seventeen minutes in goal for Brentsville (10-0, 15-1) Friday.
Aubrey Earman, Peyton McGovern, Valentina Nardone, Savannah Vonderhaar, Chloe Layne, and Mary Kate Mills also scored.
Reese Natysin assisted on two of the goals, while McGovern, Earman, Mills, and Izzy Dimoulas also contributed assists.
Haley Garber, Valentina Nardone, and Peyton McGovern also played in goal to preserve the shutout.
Brentsville, which led 7-0 Friday, is the No. 1 seed in next week’s Class 3 Region B Tournament.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 15, COLGAN 4: Tyler Schmelzer scored seven goals in Patriot’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win Friday at No. 1 seed Colgan.
Brody McClure and Sam Fernandez each added two goals and Brooks Montgomery, Wyatt Holden, Patrick Wilkinson and Cade Blaha each had one.
Patriot is now 9-7.
COLONIAL FORGE 10, FOREST PARK 5: For Colonial Forge in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals Friday, Reef Krug led the way with 4 goals and 1 assist.
Cael Sandberg had 2 goals and 2 assists, and Jason Rubio, Mike Zant, Ryan Bondgren, and Kyle Haga each found the back of the net one time. AJ Riley and Michael Goben each provided 1 assist.
Colonial Forge was a collective 16 of 18 at the faceoff X, led by Riley, Scrappy Stringer and Michael Goben.
Isaiah Hudgins and Austin Rhoads both provided timely saves and clears. Colonial Forge takes on top-seeded Battlefield May 24 in the region semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.