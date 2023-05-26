Trust is a key ingredient in any athletic endeavor.

And in the case of Colgan baseball coach Mike Colangelo and his players, many of whom he has coached since they were in elementary school while part of the Stars travel baseball program, trust has been a major reason why the Sharks have now won 17 consecutive games since dropping their only game of the season in on March 29 to St. Albans.

That trust came into play in the fifth inning of Colgan’s 11-4 Class 6 Region B quarterfinal victory Thursday over Battlefield, just after Colgan starter Brett Renfrow, a senior, yielded consecutive one-out walks to Carson Cho and J.. P. Williams and a booming, run scoring double to right center by Cooper Harris.

Part of the reason Colangelo stayed with Renfrow was because Harris’ hit only pulled the Bobcats to within 10-3, thanks to an eight-run third inning for Battlefield (15-7).

But the most important reason Colangelo stayed with Renfrow was the trust in him and love for him as a player Colangelo has forged since Renfrow was first introduced to Colangelo as a five-year-old.

Colangelo went out to chat with Renfrow and basically told him to do a better job throwing the slider.

“He started hanging the slider, so I told him, ‘You have to do a better job on the slider.’ But I wasn’t taking him out [of the game] there. I love him. He and [Matthew Westley] are our guys. I told him this isn’t going to be your last game for us.”

From that point, Renfrow retired the next six straight hitters, including three strikeouts, until he yielded a single to Harris with two outs in the seventh. Moments after that, Westley came in and retired Joey Swekosky on a fly to left to finish off an 11-4 victory.

Renfrow allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out 10 and throwing more than 100 pitches.

Colgan (22-1) will now face Patriot in the region semifinals Tuesday in a quest for a berth in the state playoffs.

For his part, Renfrow said despite the pitch count, he wasn’t tired after the game.

“Honestly I am ready to go back out there,” Renfrow said. “I [wasn’t disappointed to not finish the complete game] because I knew my teammate [Westley] was there to pick me up. There’s a trust level with all of us that helps us all know we can work together to help the team win.”

Westley got the Sharks started in the first inning after catcher Jae’dan Carter drew a leadoff walk from Battlefield sophomore starter Sammy Michel, a Duke commit. Carter moved to second when Michel walked Julius Bagnierise, then Carter scored when Westley laced a single to right to make it 1-0.

From there, Colgan took control of the game during an eight-run third inning. The Sharks took advantage of two infield singles, three errors, and three consecutive hit batsman (the latter two that brought home runs) during the eight-run outburst. Renfrow helped himself with a two-run single to left during the frame.

“It’s about trust for us,” Renfrow said. “We go out to eat together and it’s through those meals that we learn to trust each other and work together.”

Colangelo said he liked what he saw from the team offensively throughout the game. He mentioned the pair of sacrifice bunts laid down by Christian Abney as well as the ability to hit the ball to all fields. Of Colgan’s eight hits, two were on the infield, while four went to the opposite field and one went to right center.

“We knew if we got five runs we would win tonight,” Colangelo said. “Getting early runs was a huge boost. We will have to swing the bats again [in the next round] against Patriot, or the season is over.”

Renfrow said he knew he had good command of both the fastball and slider when throwing in the bullpen prior to the game, so he was pleased he got 10 strikeouts.

“I felt good; I still feel good,” Renfrow said. “But again, trusting that my teammates behind me will make plays made it easier. That’s the kind of team bond we have.”

For Colgan, Carter, Caden Colangelo, and Tyler Bassett each scored twice. Colgan had runners reach base in every inning. Meanwhile, consecutive doubles by Harris and Swekosky in the fourth inning helped Battlefield respond to the eight-run outburst by Colgan.

Harris scored on Swekosky’s double and Garrett Camp lifted a fly ball to left that allowed Swekosky to score when outfielder Abney’s throw sailed over the catcher’s head.