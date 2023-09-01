Falling behind in the second half last week to Lake Braddock, coach Reggie Scott had this message for his squad this week: “We believe we are a good ball club; we have to earn that, Respect is earned.”

And their respect was certainly earned Thursday as host Colgan (1-1) took care of Osbourn (0-2) 26-0, in a non-district victory.

Nothing was easy early in this one on a crisp fall weatherly feeling night as both squads could not get their footing early. Both quarterbacks George Hall (Colgan) and Edward Hogan (Osbourn) threw interceptions.

Colgan’s sophomore linebacker LJ Richards ripped a fumble away from Hogan and rumbled to the Eagles 25. On 4th and 5, sophomore George Hall connected with senior wideout Tyler Henry for a 23-yard touchdown pass making it 7-0 Sharks. Junior defensive back Niko Archie then picked off Hogan for his second interception of the quarter to set up Colgan again.

The Sharks drive stalled, and they settled on a 28-yard field goal pushing their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter. The Eagles could not get much going and had their best chance late in the half thanks to a facemask penalty and a couple of nice runs from Hogan, had the ball at the Sharks 20. Their chances faded when Hogan could not quite reach the corner on 4th and 10 and was chopped down by a host of Colgan defenders. The score remained 10-0 at halftime, with neither team showing any signs of quitting.

Neither team could do much for most of the third quarter, until Colgan stopped an Osbourn fake punt on 4th and 8. The Eagles threw a pass on 4th and 8 from their own 42 that was completed but it was just 1 yard short giving the Sharks possession at midfield.

Two plays after Hall hit Henry for a big pass play to set up first and goal, the sophomore went back to his favorite target for a 7-yard touchdown pass (17-0). The score remained that way heading into the fourth quarter. First-year head coach Mike Johnson’s team could not get anything going offensively and were finally put the rest when Colgan defensive back Justin Watkins picked off Hogan at the Eagles 33.

This time Hall used his legs and scrambled in a few plays later on a 7-yard touchdown run making int 23-0 (PAT missed) Colgan. One late field goal would be more than enough and Colgan nabbed its first win of the season 26-0 over Osbourn.

Henry picked up from where he left off last week with 4 receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. When asked about the game plan Henry new the messages “Just play hard for all fourth quarters. This week we just made sure to not put our foot of the gas”.

Defensive standout Niko Archie had two (nearly three) interceptions and had no idea how big of a night he was going to have “I just wanted to do what I can do to help the team win.”