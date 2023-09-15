The Colgan Sharks took down the home squad Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets (game was played at Unity Reed) 55-0 in dominating fashion.

Sophomore quarterback George Hall threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, while senior Tyler Henry had three scores himself to get Colgan back to .500 (2-2).

“Dominate, but not humiliate, respect all but fear none” Head Coach Reggie Scott said.

Potomac wins first game of the season with 28-8 victory over Osbourn After a bit of a lackluster opening quarter, the Potomac Panthers saw an opportunity to take control of the game midway through the second quarter.

Coming off a loss last week to Stafford, Colgan took care of business over Osbourn Park (1-3) in quick fashion. The Sharks were humming early on their first play from scrimmage Hall found senior Myles Buchanan for a 52-yard touchdown pass making it 7-0 early in the opening quarter.

After a quick three an out for the Yellow Jackets, senior linebacker Ethan Norah blocked a punt and rumbled down to the home team’s 1 yard line. Hall would finish off the drive on the next play with a 1-yard touchdown plunge (14-0).

Osbourn Park would get a good drive going towards the end of the quarter, quarterback Adrian Cabrera got his squad down inside the Colgan 30. Once the Sharks held, the Yellowjackets opted for a field goal, but it was blocked by a host of Shark defenders.

Later in the second quarter playmaker Henry took an Osbourn Park punt return nearly 50 yards to paydirt but was pushed out of bounds at the 10.

Two plays later senior running back Clifford Brooks dashed to the right side for the touchdown 21-0 Colgan. With under two minutes until halftime Hall would find Mason Melice streaking down the sidelines for a 37-yard touchdown putting the Sharks well out in front 28-0.

The third quarter would be more of the same as Hall took his team on their opening possession on a quick 4 play drive, capping it off with hitting Henry on a 5-yard touchdown (35-0). The running clock would go into effect midway through the quarter after Henry took a 40-yard punt return for a score. (42-0)

Colgan defensively was dominant accounting for 7 sacks in the first half and 10 for the game. Osbourn Park would not cross the 50-yard line the rest of the evening. Hall threw 1 final touchdown pass to Cameron Vaughn and Henry found the endzone more time on a 11-yard jet sweep and this one was over.

Hall and Henry like their whole team believe Colgan can make a push for the playoffs

“Keep hustling, keep going after it, the Cardinal District got better but so did we” Hall and Henry both said.

Scott knows they have work to do.

“The district has gotten better no question; we believe we can be one of the top eight teams in the region” Scott said. “We are gonna find out exactly who we are in a week."

Colgan will head into their bye week at 2-2 and then travel to Gar-Field (1-2) in two weeks. Osbourn Park will look to end their three-game losing streak when it plays undefeated Gainesville next Friday.