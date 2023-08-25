COLGAN 3, BATTLEFIELD 1: After dropping the first set, the Sharks won the next three in Tuesday's non-district away match. Final scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22.
Colgan (2-0) was led by Aubrey Hatch with 16 kills, 16 digs 3 aces and 2 blocks. Tehillah Garrison had 14 kills and 6 digs while Skylar Johnson had 5 kills. Paula Sigurani chipped in with 12 digs and Madison Bowman had 18 assists.
FOREST PARK 3, PATRIOT 2: The Bruins went up 2-0 before the Pioneers tied the match. Forest Park went on to win the fifth and deciding set.
Final scores were 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-27, 15-13.
For Forest Park (2-0), Zoe Strachan had 18 Kills, 6 Digs, 7 Blocks and 1 assist, Destini Pickett 14 Kills, 19 Digs, 2 Bocks, 4 Aces, Alysia Diaz: 23 Digs, 3 Aces, 2 Assists, Ariana Lewis 8 Kills, 10 Digs, 2 Blocks and Rachel Graham 42 Assists, 11 Digs and 1 Ace.
