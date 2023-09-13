COLGAN 3, GAR-FIELD 0: On Tuesday, Colgan (7-2 overall, 3-0 in the Cardinal District) was led by Tehillah Garrison with 8 kills, Madison Bowman had 5 kills and 10 assists, while Paula Sigurani had 5 digs and 4 aces.
FOREST PARK 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Final scores were 25-10, 25-6, 25-10.
Destini Pickett led the offense with 7 kills and 8 aces and contributed 3 digs on defense. Janelle Makuwa was perfect on 6 attacks and added 4 aces and 5 digs.
Rachel Graham, Bella McClain and Juliara Cumba combined for 30 Assists.
Forest Park tallied 30 Kills, 25 Aces and 21 Digs as a team.
