GIRLS SOCCER

COLGAN 8, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Anika Berger and Tiana Cruz each scored two goals for Colgan and Miley Roa and Isabella Britain each had one.

The Sharks (11-1-0, 12-1-1) tied Forest Park for first in the Cardinal District, but Colgan earns the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B Tournament based on the goal-differential tiebreaker. The two teams split during the regular season.

FOREST PARK 8, HYLTON 0: Nicole Cargill and Mattie Edozie each scored two goals for Forest Park (11-1-0, 12-1-1).

Becca Perez, Sarena Keo, Nora Neall and Maggie Neall added one goal each.

Assists were from Elise McGee (2), Kaylie Scherer (2), Korinne Potter, Payton Kopaniasz, and Nora Neall.

Lexi Roth and Kiki Palmer led the defense.

OTHER SCORES

Woodbridge 11, Potomac 0

BOYS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 7, PATRIOT 2: Jaiden Williams and Mathew Carlin scored 2 goals. Luke Smith and Robbie Karas also scored. Amari Benjamin had a goal and an assist.