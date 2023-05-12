Colgan's Mia Arevaldo-Delcid (2023 head shot).jpg

Colgan's Mia Arevaldo-Delcid.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

GIRLS SOCCER

COLGAN 8, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Anika Berger and Tiana Cruz each scored two goals for Colgan and Miley Roa and Isabella Britain each had one.

The Sharks (11-1-0, 12-1-1) tied Forest Park for first in the Cardinal District, but Colgan earns the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B Tournament based on the goal-differential tiebreaker. The two teams split during the regular season. 

FOREST PARK 8, HYLTON 0: Nicole Cargill and Mattie Edozie each scored two goals for Forest Park (11-1-0, 12-1-1). 

Becca Perez, Sarena Keo, Nora Neall and Maggie Neall added one goal each.

Assists were from Elise McGee (2), Kaylie Scherer (2), Korinne Potter, Payton Kopaniasz, and Nora Neall.

Lexi Roth and Kiki Palmer led the defense. 

OTHER SCORES

Woodbridge 11, Potomac 0

BOYS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 7, PATRIOT 2: Jaiden Williams and Mathew Carlin scored 2 goals. Luke Smith and Robbie Karas also scored. Amari Benjamin had a goal and an assist.

Carter Cramp helped the goal scorers with 3 assists. Battlefield finishes the regular season 10-3-1 in the Cedar Run District and 11-4-1 overall. 
 
Jake Gibson (penalty kick) and Rodney Williams (assist Gibson) scored goals for Patriot.
 
OSBOURN 2, OSBOURN PARK 0: Juan Reyes scored the first and assisted the second goal scored by Erith Garcia as Osbourn closes the regular season out with a 14-0-0 Cedar Run District mark and 16-0-0 overall. 
Osbourn Park (7-4-3, 8-4-4) was led by Jorge Ortega, Justin Merino, and Jonny Guzman who’s strong midfield play kept the game close. 
 
HYLTON 2, FOREST PARK 1: Nana Gyamfi scored Forest Park's goal from a Connor Messick assist. Nico Pinell and Luis Bonilla shared a half in goal. 
The Bruins finish the regular season 7-4-1 in the Cardinal District and 8-4-2 overall. 
 
COLGAN 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2: Abdul Kamara scored goals for Freedom. 
 
OTHER SCORES
Woodbridge 2, Potomac 1
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

