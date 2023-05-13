SOFTBALL
COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 2: In a winner take all showdown, the host Sharks earned the Cardinal District Tournament’s top seed and Class 6 Region B top seed with Friday’s victory.
Colgan, which split with Woodbridge in the regular-season, earned the No. 1 seed due to a pre-determined draw to serve as a tiebreaker. Each school draws a number and whatever the number is is where the team fall in case there is a tie. Colgan drew number 1.
Colgan (10-1, 14-4) scored two runs in the bottom of the first before Woodbridge (10-1, 13-5) tied the game in the third. Colgan followed with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Dorsey Grose was the winning pitcher. She struck out seven and allowed two runs (none earned), one walk and three hits in seven innings.
Mari Nicholson and Cate Russian each had two hits. Russian’s triple in the fourth provided one run.
BRENTSVILLE 12, MERIDIAN 2: McKenna Meares hit two doubles and finished the game with five RBI on 3 of 4 hitting in the host Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Natalie Marvin also was 3 for 4 and had three RBI and three runs scored. Natalie Quinlan hit her 12th homer of the season and scored three runs, while going 2 for 3 from the plate.
Danielle Clem struck out six in six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) and six hits for the victory. Brentsville is 6-2 in the district and 13-5 overall.
FOREST PARK 11, POTOMAC 1: Olivia Langley went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and three RBI for Forest Park (8-4, 13-6)
Lexi Murphy struck out seven and allowed one run, three walks and three hits in seven innings for the win.
GAR-FIELD 7, HYLTON 5: The host Red Wolves jumped out early to a 7-0 lead after four innings and then held off Hylton, which scored four runs in the top of the seventh.
Amaya McPherson struck out 10 for Gar-Field (3-8, 6-11) in seven innings.
BASEBALL
HYLTON 14, GAR-FIELD 9: The visiting Bulldogs (4-8, 5-13) scored six runs in the top of the eighth in the Cardinal District win.
Chase Gillespie and Caleb Hardy each had three RBI for Hylton. Hylton walked 16 times with Dylan Click receiving a free pass five times and Kyle Joyner four.
COLGAN 5, WOODBRIDGE 0: Matthew Westley threw a three-hit shutout and struck out nine in seven innings for Colgan (12-0, 19-1).
Tyler Bassett recorded two RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 12, MERIDIAN 0 (five innings): Brayden Hutchinson struck out 12 in five innings in a three-hit shutout.
Wyatt Dye and Austin Harris each had two RBI for Brentsville (7-0, 14-3).
COLONIAL FORGE 2, NORTH STAFFORD 1: The second-seeded Eagles (15-6) rallied by scoring both their runs in the bottom of the sixth in the Commonwealth District Tournament semifinal win.
Zyhir Hope had one RBI for Colonial Forge. Aidan Walker got the win. He struck out four and gave up one run, four hits and two walks in six innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 4, MERIDIAN 0: Peyton McGovern recorded a hat trick for Brentsville (8-0, 13-1).
Reese Natysin opened the scoring off a Maddie Howells’ assist midway through the first half. Seven minutes before the half, McGovern scored off a Valentina Nardone assist.
Aubrey Earman assisted on both McGovern goals in the second half. Haley Garber was in goal for her tenth shutout of the season. Tremendous defensive efforts were turned in by Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, Kyla Kaczmarczyk, and Emma Cornwell.
BOYS SOCCER
MERIDIAN 6, BRENTSVILLE 2: Blake Fletcher netted both Brentsville goals. Cason Russell assisted on the first one.
