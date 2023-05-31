SOFTBALL
COLGAN 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Dorsey Grose struck out 12 and allowed one run and three hits in the seven-inning, complete game victory Wednesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
The host Sharks (18-5) scored both their runs in the bottom of the second.
Ella Lawson took the loss for John Champe. She recorded 10 strikeouts.
Colgan, which advances to its first-ever state tournament, is at Osbourn Park Thursday for the 6 p.m. region final.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 0: Samantha DeGuzman, Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Tiana Cruz scored the goals with Anna Simmons (two) and Chloe Nelson adding assists in the Sharks' Class 6 Region B semifinal win.
Colgan (16-1-1) is at Battlefield Friday for the region championship. The Sharks also advance to the state quarterfinals.
