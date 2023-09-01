Colgan defeated Forest Park 3-2 in a Cardinal District volleyball match Thursday.
The final scores were 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 18-25 and 15-7.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 32 kills, 6 aces and 13 digs and Paula Sigurani with 16 digs and 4 aces. Colgan is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the district.
