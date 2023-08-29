Colgan hosted Woodbridge Monday night and came away with a 25-14, 25-8, 25-17 win.
Colgan was led by Aubrey Hatch with 13 kills, 4 aces and 11 digs. Tehillah Garrison had 7 kills and 6 aces and Skylar Johnson had 6 kills.
Madison Bowman led the offense with 14 assists while Paula Sigurani led the defense with 14 digs. Colgan moves to 3-0 on the season and travels to Forest Park Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.