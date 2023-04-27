SOFTBALL
COLGAN 11, GAR-FIELD 0: Dorsey Grose struck out 16 and allowed one hit in the seven-inning, complete game victory Wednesday for Colgan (7-1, 11-4).
The Sharks led 3-0 after the first two innings before scoring three in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Mari Nicholson went 3 for 5 with two RBI. Keonna Nichols added two RBI. Colgan totaled 12 hits for the game.
WOODBRIDGE 10, FOREST PARK 3: The host Vikings (8-0, 10-4) completed their regular-season sweep of the Bruins Wednesday.
Woodbridge, which beat Forest Park (4-3, 9-5) Tuesday, led 4-0 after the first two innings.
Grace Clary went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Kylie Barbier went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Jericho Tate went 3 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored.
Tate also picked up the win. She struck out eight in six innings, while giving up three hits two runs (one earned) and two walks.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 17, POTOMAC 4: The visiting Wildcats scored 11 runs in the first inning and led 15-0 after two in the non-district win.
BASEBALL
COLGAN 21, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Matthew Westley struck out 11 and allowed one hit and one walk in five innings in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win Wednesday.
Westley also went 4 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored, including a home run. Colgan is 9-0 in the district and 15-1 overall.
UNITY REED 20, MANASSAS PARK 4 (five innings): The Lions won their first game of the season.
Alex Bonfadini got the win. He struck out nine in four innings. Timothy Rio went 2 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBI for Unity Reed (1-11).
OTHER SCORES
Mountain View 21, Potomac 1
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, OSBOURN PARK 1: Both of Battlefield goals were scored off headers by Luke Smith to get the victory. Assists went to Amari Benjamin and Yazan Yaghmmour.
Jhonatan Rivera scored Osbourn Park’s goal off a rebound.
Battlefield is now 7-2-1 in the Cedar Run District and 8-3-1 overall. OP falls to 5-2-3 and 6-2-4.
OTHER SCORES
Gar-Field 3, Potomac 1
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 7, OSBOURN PARK 1: For Battlefield (6-0-2 in Cedar Run District, 7-1-3 overall) on Senior Night, seniors McKenna Kolasch (2), Angela Kim, and Sara Schmall each recorded goals.
Autumn Hottle (two) and Bella Trainer rounded out the scoring. Senior Rylie Swenson had another great defensive effort in the win.
OTHER SCORES
Gar-Field 2, Potomac 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 17, NORTH STAFFORD 3: For Patriot, goalie Katie Sullivan had 8 saves and tied the record for the most saves in a season.
Jordan Scott recorded 2 goals, 2 assists and 4 draw controls, Chloe Annibell recorded 5 goals, 1 assist and 2 draw controls, 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover, Mary Cammas recorded 1 goal, and 1 assist, Maddy Vasquez scored 1 goal. Olivia Ozark scored 3 goals, Karson Ophof recorded 4 goals and 1 caused turnover, 1 draw control, Madison Crannell scored 1 goal, Jordyn Trost had 1 ground ball and 1 caused turnover and Chelsea Perez had 1 draw control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.