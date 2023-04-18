BASEBALL
COLGAN 6, COLONIAL FORGE 2: Matthew Westley struck out nine and held the Eagles to four hits in the complete-game, seven-inning victory Monday at home.
The non-district game matched Colgan head coach Mike Colangelo against his brother David, Colonial Forge’s head coach. It also matched up cousins: Mike’s son Caden and David’s son Zach.
Colgan (10-1) led 2-0 after the first two innings before Colonial Forge (9-3) scored its first run in the top of the third. Colgan pulled away in the bottom of the sixth with three runs.
Brett Renfrow hit a homer for Colgan and Jae’dan Carter knocked in two RBI off a triple.
Shane Morris took the loss for the Eagles. He allowed four earned runs and four hits in 3.2 innings.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 36, OSBOURN 2 (five innings): The visiting Eagles (5-1, 9-3) scored seven runs in the top of the first, one in the third, 13 in the fourth and 15 in the fifth in the Cedar Run District win.
Griffin Burkholder was 5 for 6 with nine RBI, two homers and four runs scored.
GAINESVILLE 4, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Aden Ritenour threw a complete-game four hitter for the Cedar Run District win. He struck out eight and walked two.
Ritenour also had two RBI off a double for Gainesville (3-3, 4-7).
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 13, HYLTON 3 (five innings): Natalie Quinlan, Taylor Saunders, McKenna Meares and Sammy Littleford-Qreitem each had two RBI in the Tigers’ non-district win.
Danielle Clem was the winning pitcher. She allowed one earned run and two hits and struck out one in three innings. Brentsville is 7-3 overall.
OSBOURN 7, SETON 4: Rhyannon Stanley struck out 13 and allowed one earned run and four hits in seven innings for Osbourn (4-5).
Tristyn Kushner and Lauren Fawley each had two RBI for Osbourn. Kushner hit a homer.
BATTLEFIELD 8, WOODBRIDGE 3: Rowan Coale went 4 for 4 with three RBI and Trinity Gaither and Aiko Conaway each had two RBI for Battlefield (6-5).
Rebecca Autrey got the win. She struck out four and allowed two earned runs and six hits in five innings.
MANASSAS PARK 35, UNITY REED 19: Host Manassas Park led 28-2 after the first two innings.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, GAINESVILLE 5: The host Wildcats pulled away for the non-district win by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Gainesville falls to 4-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 7, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Samantha Deguzman scored two goals and Mia Arevalo-Delcid, Alyssa Bassett, Anna Simmons, Chloe Nelson, and Tianna Cruz each had one for the Sharks (4-1, 6-1).
Deguzman added three assists and Emme Rivera, Tiana Cruz and Anna Simmons each had one.
FOREST PARK 9, HYLTON 1: Forest Park goals were scored by Mattie Edozie (3), Sydney Washington (2), Nicole Cargill, Korinne Potter, Sarena Keo and Elise McGee.
Assists from Cargill (3), Edozie (2), Kendall Breslin and Nora Neall.
Hylton's goal was scored by Briana Denekas.
Outstanding players in the match were Forest Park's Edozie and Cargill and Hylton's Olivia Dingman and Amanda Obeng.
Forest Park ends the first half of district play 6 - 0 and 7 - 0 - 1 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Gainesville 3, Gar-Field 1
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, HYLTON 0: Connor Messick scored a penalty in the first half and Fernando Reyes scored in the second half with an assist from Jordan Martinez.
Luis Bonilla and Nico Pinell played a half each keeping their fifth clean sheet of the season. A solid defensive performance from Ben Colcombe and Alec Berryman. The Bruins move to 6-1-1 overall and 5-1 in the Cardinal District.
OTHER SCORES
Gar-Field 5, Gainesville 0
Colgan 2, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, OSBOURN PARK 2: Tyler Schmelzer led Patriot (4-3) with five goals.
Wyatt Holden, Sam Fernandez and Brody McClure each had three, Vincent Smith and Owen Bruno two each and Blake Sherin one.
GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, OSBOURN PARK 0: Chloe Annibell led Patriot with 3 goals 1 assist, 2 draw controls and 2 caused turnovers.
Olivia Ozark had 2 goals, 1 caused turnover, Faith Fernandez 2 goals, one assist and 2 caused turnovers, Mary Cammas 2 goals, Angela Ho 2 goals, Maddy Vazquez 1 goal, Lillybeth Westbrook 1 goal, Katy Kachele 1 goal, 1 draw control, Jordan Scott 2 goals, 1 assist, 3 draw controls and 4 caused turnovers, Savannah Farrier 1 goal, Katie Sullivan 4 saves and Jordan Trost 2 draw controls.
