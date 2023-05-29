Armed with a strong sports acumen, a phenomenal academic record, and a great sense of discipline that came from being raised in a military background, Colgan senior Nick Frantz has excelled in two sports—hockey and lacrosse.
That excellence has earned him the distinction of playing for two national teams, but not the one you might think. Because of the family pedigree of his mother, Jennifer, Frantz played for the Under 18 Puerto Rican National Hockey Team during a tournament in Chicago in April and played for the U18 Puerto Rican National Lacrosse team at The Heritage Cup tournament during Memorial Day weekend.
Frantz said his maternal grandfather has roots in Puerto Rico, which qualifies him to play for the commonwealth.
“It’s an honor to wear the Puerto Rico uniform,” Frantz said. “When I played for the [national hockey] team, they were such a welcoming community.”
Frantz said he watched every inning of every Puerto Rico game played at the World Baseball Classic and savored every minute.
“Watching that team play for the [country’s] logo…it was inspiring If I play like they did for my national team, I will be proud.” Frantz said. “I have a desire to play for Puerto Rico for as long a as I am physically able to.”
Hockey excellence
It would only be a slight exaggeration to say that Frantz was born with a hockey stick in his hand.
After all, Frantz said the first time he was on the ice was when he was 2 ½ years old in 2008. He still has the picture of him on a pair of skates, accompanied by his father, Jeremy, who is a now retired Marine Corps master sergeant, but played recreational hockey for years.
“I was too young to be scared,” Frantz said of his first time on skates.
Now he might scare opponents with his skills on the ice, which include strong ice vision, an “exceptional shot” and tremendous coachability.
“[Nick] is very talented and has a strong work ethic,” Puerto Rico National Hockey Team coach Paul Cohen said. “He has an exceptional aptitude to learn and to be coached. He definitely earned his spot. He also was able to embrace the culture of the team. There’s a pride that is glowing in all of our players to put Puerto Rico on the map. He was able to understand how to fit in well with all the other players because of his great discipline.”
The hockey acumen may have come from familiarity with a game he calls his “first love” from an early age.
“I think I skate better than I can walk,” Frantz quipped.
Frantz was also a vital contributor to Colgan’s club hockey team that competed in the Capitol Scholastic Hockey League and went 9-1 during the regular season before losing its first playoff game.
Colgan hockey coach Tony Ryan said Frantz’s physical skills made him valuable, as did his mentality.
“Nick made everyone around him better. He’s a very good skater with a quick release [on shots],” Ryan said. “But he passes as well as he shoots. He is a good leader because he never looks out of control on the ice. He’s very positive on the bench and helps the team compete at a high level because he thinks the game through and is good at drawing penalties.”
The right mentality
To hear Frantz tell it, hockey and lacrosse are sports with similar strategy and required physical skills, making lacrosse a natural fit for him once he tried it.
Frantz said he began competing in lacrosse about the time he was in fifth grade. The sport, along with hockey, soon became a family affair as his younger brother, Benjamin, 15, competes alongside him for Colgan, while his sister, Kate, 14, also plays the sport for Benton Middle School.
“I am very proud of the family tradition [in sports] and enjoy the opportunity to bond with them through lacrosse and the chance to play with my brother at Colgan,” Frantz said.
The discipline that was expected as a member of a military family has resulted in Frantz becoming a good lacrosse player. Colgan coach William Ingalsbe said Frantz possesses many qualities needed to excel in both sports.
“I’ve always said lacrosse is really hockey in the air, so the skills needed to succeed in hockey are easily translatable to lacrosse,” Ingalsbe said. “The physicality needed in hockey, the spacing and defensive concepts, all of those are really baked in.”
Frantz, who has a 4.2 grade point average, wants to play club lacrosse and hockey at Virginia Tech, where he will attend in the fall. Ingalsbe said Frantz’s intelligence and mentality make him “the total package in what you want from a kid as a coach.”
“His grades, discipline, and intelligence are all important. If you don’t have intelligence, it’s hard to process certain things in lacrosse. He listens to what you ask him to do and is focused and disciplined enough to do it,” Ingalsbe said.
Frantz hopes to major in aerospace engineering at Virginia Tech, but also was accepted into the United States’ Naval Academy’s Foundation program, which he will participate beginning in 2024. Continuing the family’s military tradition is important to Frantz.
“I definitely see myself being in the military after college and maybe eventually getting a job at a place like Lockheed Martin as a civilian,” Frantz said.
“My dad was a drill instructor in the military and he was very demanding of recruits,” Frantz said. “But while he has high expectations for me, he’s been very supportive of me in sports and wants me to have fun and try my best. I appreciate all he has done for me and my brother and sister.”
Ingalsbe said the family background is part and parcel to Frantz’s success.
“Both Nick and Benjamin are smart, hard-working kids. The family culture is important to everything they do, say, and are.”
