GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 10, HYLTON 0: Samantha Deguzman led Colgan (3-1, 5-1) with five goals Tuesday.
Hylton fell to 3-1 in the Cardinal District.
BRENTSVILLE 4, KETTLE RUN 0: Brentsville freshman Payton Brown scored her first career varsity goal to open the scoring.
Peyton McGovern scored two goals and assisted on Brown's game winner and Maddie Howells finished off the scoring for Brentsville (3-1).
Kyla Kaczmarczyk provided an assist as well as turning in a solid defensive effort along with Emma Cornwell, Izzy Dimoulas, and goalkeeper Haley Garber.
BASEBALL
FOREST PARK 13, GAR-FIELD 2 (five innings): Connor Yarnell and Michael Keyes combined on nine strikeouts and allowed no earned runs for the Bruins (2-1, 7-2).
Yarnell was the winning pitcher. He struck out six in three innings.
Hayden Bond totaled three RBI for Forest Park.
COLGAN 23, POTOMAC 4 (five innings): Brent Renfrow went 2 for 2 with four runs scored and three RBI for Colgan (4-0, 7-1).
Jae’dan Carter, Matthew Westley, Christian Abney and Vinnie Natale each had two RBI.
Caden Colangelo got the win. He struck out six and allowed five hits and two earned runs in 2.1 innings.
WOODBRIDGE 16, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2 (four innings): Julian Puerta and Aiden Ward struck out a combined nine batters and gave up no hits. Puerta was the winning pitcher, going two innings and striking out four.
Kory Barbier was 3 for 3 with five RBI for Woodbridge (4-0, 8-4).
OSBOURN 18, PARK VIEW-STERLING 2 (five innings): Aidan Kiefer got the win, allowing no runs and striking out six in three innings for Osbourn (4-5).
Kiefer was also 2 for 3 with two RBI.
KETTLE RUN 6, BRENTSVILLE 1: Kettle Run scored five runs in the bottom of the first.
Brentsville falls to 4-3.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 13, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Dorsey Grose tossed a no-hitter and struck out 11 for the Sharks (4-0, 6-3).
Addi Leck hit a homer and finished with three RBI. Cate Russian also had three RBI and was 3 for 3 from the plate.
FOREST PARK 11, GAR-FIELD 4: Janel Day went 4 for 4 with three RBI, three runs scored and a homer to lead the Bruins (2-0, 4-2).
WOODBRIDGE 18, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0 (four innings): Grace Clary and Amber Savage combined on a no-hitter in four innings and 13 total strikeouts. Clary was the winning pitcher, going the first two innings and striking out six.
Ella Ladner led the Vikings (3-0, 5-3) with three RBI. Clary added two RBI.
KETTLE RUN 8, BRENTSVILLE 7: Kettle Run scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win Tuesday’s non-district game.
Raegan Cullen and Victoria Nation each had two RBI for Brentsville (4-3).
