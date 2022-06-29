What began as an impromptu idea during the pandemic summer of 2020, when few other sports were being played, became a very popular new sports league, that has continued and recently started its third campaign of competition.
The effort was so popular during that inaugural season, league administrators eventually made the decision to continue playing in future summers, although scaled down from the initial eight teams to six.
On June 27, the month-long Northern Virginia College League started its summer baseball schedule with games at Madison and Westfield high schools. The league has a new twist this summer, using wooden bats in an experiment and to match the hitting preference of what many other rival summer college leagues use.
Games are played Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights, plus Saturdays during the morning and early afternoon. A few games might be played at Waters Field in Vienna. All of the playoff contests are scheduled for Waters on July 27 and 28, with the championship game July 30 at noon.
The fun names of the teams are the defending playoff champion Chili Dogs, along with the Rough Riders, Bunt Cakes, Gators, Hot Wings and the Yard Dogs.
The majority of the players are high-school graduates from Northern Virginia schools, who already are playing college baseball at some level, or plan to play in 2023. Most of the current college participants are members of Division III schools from throughout the U.S.
Players represent some 70 different colleges, with Virginia’s Division III Marymount University (seven) and Lynchburg University (nine) having the most players participating.
The majority of Virginia colleges have at last one player represented in the league, including five from Division I schools.
