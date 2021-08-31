DANNY HOSLEY: Langley High School graduate Danny Hosley was chosen as the baseball Player of the Year in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for his performance for the Division I Norfolk State University teams this past spring.
The senior shortstop/pitcher batted .357 with 24 RBI, eight doubles and had 46 hits in 40 games. On the mound, the right-hander had a 7-2 record, a 4.01 earned run average and struck out 84 in 761/3 innings with 19 walks. He threw six complete games.
Hosley also was chosen first-team all-state by the Virginia sports information directors.
He helped Norfolk State win the MEAC tournament and earn a berth into the NCAA Division I region tourney, where the team finished 0-2.
Prior to playing two years at Norfolk State, Hosley played his first two seasons of college baseball at Patrick Henry Community College in Virginia, where he was a standout.
Hosley will play for George Mason University in 2022 as a graduate student. He has one year of college eligibility left because of the COVID situation.
At Langley, Hosley was a standout in baseball and football, as the team’s quarterback his senior season.
ROBERT KELLY: Marshall High School graduate Robert Kelly had a strong freshman season pitching for the Potomac State College baseball team in Keyser, W.Va.
The 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher was chosen first team All-Region XX in Division I for the two-year college.
Kelly compiled a 6-0 record and a 3.68 earned run average in 10 appearances. He started eight games and pitched 44 innings with 47 strikeouts and 17 walks. Kelly completed one of those eight starts.
He helped the team finish 35-8.
JACK SLADE: McLean High School graduate Jack Slade was a junior right-handed pitcher for the Division II Westchester University baseball team this past spring.
In five appearances, Slade had a 3-2 record. In 211/3 innings he had 24 strikeouts.
During the summer, Slade played for the Gaithersburg Giants of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League.
WASHINGTON AND LEE BASEBALL: Three local baseball players enjoyed productive spring seasons for the Division III Washington and Lee University team during the spring.
Great Fall resident Jason Volpicelli batted .296 with seven doubles, one triple, one home run and 15 RBI.
For his 106-game college career, the Paul VI Catholic High graduate had a .319 batting average and amassed 144 hits. Volpicelli belted four home runs, drove in 70 runs, had 24 doubles, two triples, eight sacrifice flies and scored 89 runs. On defense, his fielding percentage was .902.
Madison High School graduates Mason Satterfield and Luke Erdmann also played for Washington and Lee during the spring.
Satterfield, a freshman outfielder, hit .246 with two doubles and 12 RBI. He had two sacrifice flies.
Erdmann, a sophomore, hit .330 with three doubles and eight RBI.
