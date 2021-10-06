Langley High School graduate Tre Vasiliadis recently rushed for 263 yards on 39 carries and two touchdowns in a game for the Division III Carnegie Mellon University football team against Geneva College.
Vasiliadis is a 5-foot-10, 192-pound sophomore runningback for the Tartans.
Through four games this season, Vasiliadis had rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns. He had three catches for 14 yards and one TD, helping the team to a 2-2 record.
At Langley, Vasiliadis had 4,156 career rushing yards, including 2,097 his senior season when he was chosen all-district, all-region and all-state. He scored 35 career touchdowns and is the school’s second all-time rushing leader behind Tyler West.
Vasiliadis amassed some 4,500 all-purpose yards at Langley. He also played basketball at Langley.
JUSTIN DUENKEL: Until an injury sidelined him for game five of the current season, Flint Hill School graduate Justin Duenkel was handling all of the place-kicking duties for the University of Virginia football team.
In four games, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound sophomore had made four field goals, with a long of 39 yards, and was 16 of 16 on extra points. He had 25 kickoffs for an average of 62.9 yards, and also had one tackle on a kickoff return.
When he attended Flint Hill, Duenkel was the starting kicker, punter and a defensive back, helping the team win back-to-back Division I private-school state championships in 2018 and 2019, with undefeated 11-0 seasons each of those campaigns.
He was chosen all-conference and all-state.
Duenkel also was an infielder on the baseball team for a couple of seasons at Flint Hill.
