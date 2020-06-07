Many of the head and assistant coaches leading teams in the July inaugural eight-team Northern Virginia College Baseball League have local connections within the Sun Gazette coverage areas of McLean, Vienna and Oakton.
Head coach John Thomas of the Bunt Cakes is a former player and head coach at McLean High School. One of his assistants, Ray Zdancewicz, is the manager of the summer Falls Church Post 130 American Legion team, and assistant Jason McMahon is a former Marshall High player and current assistant coach there.
The spring high-school baseball season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so none of the coaches got to coach their teams, and miss the game.
“It will be just fun to get on the field and see some baseball,” said McLean High head coach John Dowling, who will coach some as an assistant in the college league.
Chili Dogs head coach Billy Emerson is a Madison High grad and the current head coach at Paul VI Catholic High.
Former Oakton High head coach Scott Rowland is the head coach of the Gators. His assistants are current high-school head coaches Justin Janis of Oakton and Dowling .
Madison High graduate Morgan Spencer is the head coach of the Hot Wings. Marshall High grad and current Madison High baseball assistant and head football coach Justin Counts is an assistant for Spencer, the current head coach at South Lakes High.
Former Oakton High assistant Galvin Morris is an assistant with the Night Owls.
Langley High graduate and current Westfield High head coach Rob Hahne will coach the Sliders.
Flint Hill School head coach Tom Verbanic is coaching the Rough Riders. His assistants are Flint Hill assistants Val Arduini and Dick Patrick.
Former Langley High head coach Kevin Healy is an assistant with the Yard Dogs. Healy is the current head coach at Washington-Liberty High.
Play is expected to begin for the college league July 2, with each playing an 18-game schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.