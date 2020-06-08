For Jack Slade, this summer’s new Northern Virginia College Baseball League has taken on added significance.
The performance of the McLean High School graduate could determine the rest of his college career. The 6-foot-3, hard-throwing right-handed pitcher will play for the Hot Wings in the eight-team league, which is expected to start July 2.
Since Slade’s spring season was cut short playing for the Harford Community College team in Maryland because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, the pitcher believes he also needs more eexposure to attract offers from Division I schools. He has three years of college eligibility remaining.
“It will be a competitive league, so pitching well and in whatever situations I hope can help get Division I teams to talk to me,” Slade said. “I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
Slade hopes to be a starter, but said he will pitch in any situation to display his fastball, clocked in the low-90-mph range, along with his curveball, changeup and slider.
During the season for Harford, Slade had a 1-0 record and 1.75 earned run average in four innings in his lone start. He struck out four and allowed one earned run.
“I was going to pitch a lot more, but the season didn’t last long enough,” said Slade, who made all As during his final semester at Harford to receive an associate of arts degree.
Slade red-shirted and did not play college ball in 2019, taking classes instead at Northern Virginia Community College. The season before he made seven appearances for Harford, striking out 12 in nine innings.
At McLean, Slade had a tough-luck senior season when an injury to his pitching shoulder significantly curtailed his effectiveness, and he was dealing with the recent death of his father, Bob.
Slade amassed 11 pitching decisions and 61 innings pitched his junior and senior years, but only 17 frames as a senior because of the injury.
“My senior year was not in the cards like I wanted, but that is part of life,” Slade said. “In the end, I think my arm injury [an AC joint issue] helped me become a lot stronger now.”
Slade has added much muscled and is stronger since high school and he is throwing much harder.
“Life is not fair and Jack got handed a bad hand his senior year,” McLean High baseball coach John Dowling said. “But he dealt with the adversity and worked through that.”
One big reason Slade is looking forward to the college league is because all levels of players are participating, from junior college to Division I.
“It will be like sandlot ball, pretty neat,” Slade said.
He’s also looking forward to playing on the same team with Madison High School graduates Kyle Novak and Pete Nielsen, very good hitters he used to pitch against in high school.
“It will be cool and nice to have them behind me instead, hitting and giving me run support,” Slade said.
He’s hoping that all works toward his big goal of playing Division I college baseball.
“It’s a matter of getting a chance,” Slade said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.