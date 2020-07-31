With high-scoring seesaw semifinal victories July 30, the top two seeds in the Northern Virginia Collegiate League baseball tournament advanced to the championship game, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Waters Field in Vienna.
In the first semifinal, the No. 1 seeded Night Owls (17-2) downed the fourth-seed Bunt Cakes, 11-7, at Waters Field for their seventh straight win. In the second semi at Madison High, the second-seed Sliders (13-6) rallied late to nip the third-seeded Hot Wings, 10-9, for their sixth win in a row.
The teams split two regular-season meetings.
For the Night Owls in the semifinals, third baseman Lucas Donlon of Great Falls from the Sun Gazette’s coverage area was 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Carter Cunningham (two hits, three RBI), Austin Gauthier and Rob Weissheier homered for the Night Owls.
Marymount University pitcher Jarrod Schmitz pitched the game’s final three innings with three strikeouts. He allowed one earned run and three hits.
For the Bunt Cakes, which had an early 5-1 lead, Marymount players Alex Lemery and Bobby Leitzel had two and one hits, respectively, and Jack Cone homered twice and Jay Cassady once. Lemery had two doubles.
For the Sliders, Langley High School graduate Jack Hoeymans had a late-game bloop two-run double and Madison High grad Zach Perkins had a hit. The Sliders had 10 hits and the Hot Wings eight in a game with three lead changes.
For the Sliders, Tyler DeMartino and Scott Morgan homered.
Madison graduate Michael Schultz got the save for the Sliders, working the final 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout.
For the Hot Wings, Vienna Post 180 alum Avery Neaves homered, Madison grad Kyle Novak had a hit and Ryan Dooley belted a three-run homer and had two hits. Conor Hartigan homered.
In the Bunt Cakes’ 9-1 first-round win over the Gators, Lemery was 1 for 2 with an RBI. McLean High School graduate Drew Stieg had a hit for the Gators.
In the Rough Riders’ opening-round 4-3 loss to the Hot Wings, Flint Hill School grad Justin Taylor had two hits in defeat, Oakton High grad Eric Lingebach had a hit and Flint Hill grad Brendan Albrittain had a hit and one RBI.
For the Hot Wings, Novak was 3 for 3 with a RBI and Neaves had an RBI.
On the mound for the Hot Wings, Langley grad Kenny Lippman fanned five in 2 1/3 innings and Marshall High graduate Robert Kelley got the win in relief, throwing two innings of hitless and shutout ball with a strikeout and needing just 24 pitches.
For the Night Owls in their first-round win, Donlon had a hit and Yorktown High grad Ben Koomey had two hits in defeat for the Chili Dogs.
In the Sliders’ 11-2 first-round win over the Yard Dogs, Hoeymans had a hit and two RBI and Perkins had a hit and one RBI.
