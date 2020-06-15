The Website is complete for the inaugural eight-team Northern Virginia Collegiate Baseball League that is expected to begin with games Thursday, July 2.
Under the projected schedule, the regular season runs through July 27. The playoffs are scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 1.
Seven-inning games will be played in Vienna at Waters Field and Madison High School, with two games at each site on weeknights beginning at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
There will be four games with doubleheaders at each site on Saturdays. The first games start at 10 a.m. and the last at 6:30 p.m.
There will be 83 different colleges represented in the league, from junior college to Division I. The league includes more than 150 players, many local from Northern Virginia.
Some 2020 high-school graduates who plan to play college baseball also will participate in the league.
Many players from Sun Gazette area high schools Langley, Madison, Marshall, McLean, Oakton and Flint Hill will particiapate in the league.
Flint Hill School head coach Tom Verbanic is the head coach of the Rough Riders. Madison High head coach Mark Gjormand is the commissioner and Oakton High head coach Justin Janis is an assistant coach with the Gators.
Former McLean High School head coach John Thomas is the coach of the Bunt Cakes.
Two players from Arlington in the league are Trey Haley and Ben Koomey playing for the Chili Dogs. Each are 2019 high-school graduates, Haley from Washington-Lee and Koomey from Yorktown. Each played as college freshmen in 2020 in the shortened season - Haley for Case Western Reserve and Koomey for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Bishop O’Connell High School 2020 graduates in the league are University of Virginia-bound Jake Berry for the Rough Riders and North Carolina State University-bound Eddie Eisert for the Bunt Cakes.
Washington-Liberty High School head coach Kevin Healy is an assistant coach for the Yard Dogs.
July 2 games at Madison: Hot Wings vs Gators, 4:30 p.m. and Night Owls vs. Bunt Cakes, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 games at Waters Field: Sliders vs. Yard Dogs, 4:30 and Chili Dogs vs. Rough Riders, 7:30.
July 4 games at Madison: Hot Wings vs. Bunt Cakes, 10:30 a.m. and Yard Dogs vs. Chili Dogs, 1:30 p.m.
July 4 games at Waters: Rough Riders vs. Sliders, 10:30 and Gators vs. Night Owls, 1:30.
The Website address is: www.nvclbaseball.org.
The Website includes schedules, the list of teams with names of coaches and rosters of players with uniform numbers, spots for standings and media coverage, color logos of each team, and a spot for live-streaming of games.
