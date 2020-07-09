The inaugural Northern Virginia Collegiate Summer Baseball League has started, and many players from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas will be participants.
The eight-team league will last until the first week of August and consists of players from all college levels, as well as 2020 high-school graduates.
A team with some of the most local players is the Rough Riders, coached by Flint Hill School head baseball coach Tom Verbanic.
Local players are Jake Berry of Great Falls, Oakton High graduate Eric Lingebach, McLean residents and brothers Nick and Will Liverpool, Flint Hill grads Justin Taylor and Alex Walsh and Madison grad Ryan Murphy.
The Hot Wings are coached by Madison High graduate Morgan Spencer. Local players include Robert Kelley of Marshall High, 2019 Vienna Post 180 standout Avery Neaves, Madison grads Kyle Novak, Pete Nielsen and Mason Satterfield and McLean High grad Jack Slade.
The Bunt Cakes have local players Will Bean, a 2020 Langley High graduate, and 2020 Madison High grad Chris Polymeropoulos and Fitz Halloran.
The team is coached by former McLean High head coach John Thomas.
Madison High grad Matt Howat, a pitcher at the College of William and Mary, plays for the Yard Dogs.
For the Gators, Madison High graduate Josh Gjormand is on the team along with 2020 McLean High grads Anthony Farmakides and Drew Stieg from McLean.
Former Oakton High head coach Scott Rowland, now the head coach at Centreville High, will coach the team. Current Oakton head coach Justin Janis is an assistant.
The Night Owls have former Flint Hill player Teddy Reddington.
The Chili Dogs have Madison graduate Clint Wheeler and are coached by Madison grad Billy Emerson, the current head coach at Paul VI Catholic High.
The Sliders are coached by Langley High grad Rob Hahne, the current head coach at Westfield High.
Local players for the Sliders are Madison grads Michael Schultz and Zach Perkins and Langley’s Jack Hoeymans.
