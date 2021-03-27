A number of athletes from Arlington high schools have been busy participating in college athletics in recent weeks. See a roundup below.
MADDIE DONOHOE: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Maddie Donohoe swam the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyle races at the NCAA nationals championship for the first-place University of Virginia women’s team.
She placed 11th in the 1,650 race and 15th in the 500 free.
At the preceding Atlantic Coast Conference meet, Donohoe was third in the 1,650 free and fourth in the 500 free to help Virginia win.
AJIA JAMES: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Ajia James had a strong freshman season for the Saint Peter’s University Division I women’s basketball team of Jersey City.
James played in 28 games and started 27. The guard/forward averaged 8.6 points (third most on the team) and a squad-best 8.1 rebounds per game. She had 37 assists, 20 steals and eight blocked shots.
James scored 241 points and made two three-pointers. She earned conference Rookie of the Week honors.
James was the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 girls basketball Player of the Year and made the all-tournament team.
LIZZIE VINCI: Arlington resident and Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Lizzie Vinci is a freshman cross country runner on the Division I women’s college team at Elon University.
Vinci has run in one meet so far this season.
At O’Connell as a senior, Vinci finished fourth in the Arlington County meet, fourth in O’Connell’s conference meet and sixth in the state meet.
