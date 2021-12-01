VALERIE MARSHALL: Yorktown High School graduate Valerie Marshall recently finished her women’s college tennis career at Washington and Lee University.
This season she played No. 2 singles for the Generals, who advanced to the final eight in the NCAA Division III tournament. In preliminary-round action, the Generals defeated the College of New Jersey and Denison University before losing in the quarterfinals.
Marshall won the clinching match against Denison, and finished her college tennis career with more thhan 80 wins in singles and doubles. She will attend graduate school at Duke University in the fall and hopes to play on the club tennis team for the Blue Devils.
SYDNEY DAVIS: Yorktown High School graduate Sydney Davis finished her women’s college soccer career as the all-time winningest goalie for Bridgewater College.
Davis amassed a career-record 44 wins as well as a career-best 24 shutouts for Bridgewater. During the 2021 fall season, Davis compiled a 13-2-3 record in goal and was a first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection.
Her eight shutouts this fall were a single-season team record.
Davis made first-team and third-team all-conference in two of her other college seasons for Bridgewater.
At Yorktown, she helped the Patriots win a state championship in girls soccer. Davis also played on the girls basketball team at Yorktown.
ALAN TREAKLE: Wakefield High School graduate Alan Treakle is a senior guard on the men’s basketball team at the University of Mount Olive.
Treakle recently scored a career-high 41 points in one game of the 2021-22 season. Treakle made four three-pointers, hit 14 of 15 foul shots and the rest of his points came on two-point baskets. He also had four rebounds and four assists.
Through four games this season, Treakle has scored 960 career points at Mount Olive and has 209 career assists.
Treakle once scored 41 points for Wakefield against Lee High School, now renamed Lewis High. He made 18 of 21 free throws in that performance and hit a trio of three-pointers. Treakle added nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in that contest.
LIZ SHEAN: Yorktown High School graduate Liz Shean had played in three games for the Division I Boston University women’s basketball team through Nov. 22 action. The junior guard had scored 13 points, including a three-pointer, and had two rebounds with a steal and one assist.
GRANT WILSON: Yorktown High School graduate Grant Wilson is a sophomore backup quarterback for the Fordham University football team this fall.
Wilson had played in three games through Nov. 20 contests, completing 6 of 8 passes for 52 yards.
ENAS NIGATU: Washington-Lee High School graduate Enas Nigatu is a junior forward on the women’s basketball team at Hampton University. In two games this season, Nigatu had scored two points. In 12 games last season, she averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest, with four nine assists and four blocks.
Nigatu played her first two seasons in the NCAA with Wagner College.
DENG NHIAL: Wakefield High School graduate Deng Nhial is a 6-foot-4 guard and graduate student on the men’s basketball team at the University of West Georgia.
In three games through Nov. 22 contest this season, Nhial has scored five points, has seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. He averages 19.3 minutes per game.
ADAM LUNCHER: Yorktown High School graduate Adam Luncher was a senior runningback for the football team at Christopher Newport University this fall.
In 10 regular-season games, Luncher rushed for 428 yards and one touchdown and had 21 catches for 191 yards and two TDs.
ISAIAH MEFFORD: Wakefield High School graduate Isaiah Mefford played in five games and made five tackles as a sophomore defensive back for the Washington and Lee University football team during the fall.
EMILY TALOTTA: Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta is a senior forward on the women’s soccer team at Christopher Newport University.
Through 21 matches this season, all starts, Talotta had three goals, nine assists and 15 points, fourth best on the team. Two of her goals were game winners. Talotta has taken 31 shots.
PIPER DEAN: Yorktown High School graduate Piper Dean was a freshman forward on the women’s soccer team at Carleton College this spring. Dean started five games and played in nine, taking eight shots with no points.
VIRGINIA WOMEN’S SOCCER: Washington-Liberty High School graduate Cayla White and Yorktown High grad Lacey McCormack were members of the University of Virginia women’s soccer team this fall.
White was a junior goalie who played in seven matches, had a 2-0 record and made six saves. McCormack was a junior defender. She played in 12 matches with one goal and she took six shots.
KATIE SHEIRE: Washington-Liberty High School graduate Katie Sheire had 281 kills and 78 blocks this fall for the Brown University women’s volleyball team as a sophomore outside hitter.
