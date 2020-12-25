GALLION TO LIBERTY: With high-school senior Emmy Gallion committing to swim at Liberty University, she will be the second member of the Arlington family who will be competing in college for three different college teams during the 2021-22 NCAA sports season.
Gallion’s older brother, David, is an impactful junior member of the men’s water polo and men’s swimming program at Gannon University in Pennsylvania.
Both Emmy and David have been productive swimmers for the summertime’s Arlington Forest Tigers team of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
Currently, Emmy Gallion swims for the Nation’s Capital Swim Club team in Tysons.
At the 2018 Potomac Valley Senior Short Course Championships, Emmy Gallion placed fourth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.51. In the 2019 NVSL individual all-star meet, she finished third in the girls age 15-18 butterfly in 29:56 and sixth in the girls 15-18 individual medley in 1:08.19.
Gallion won multiple individual races for Arlington Forest during the 2019 NVSL regular season. The 2020 NVSL season was not held because of the public pandemic.
“I am so excited that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Liberty University,” Gallion said. “I am so grateful to my wonderful teammates, coaches and family for supporting me and pushing me to be the very best I can be. I can’t wait to represent Liberty as a lady Flame.”
During an intrasquad meet for Gannon in October, David Gallion swam on two winning relay teams.
Last season, he helped the men’s team place third in its conference championships.
XAVIER JOHNSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Xavier Johnson has been productive through seven games for the men’s basketball team at the University of Pittsburgh.
The 6-foot-3 guard has started all seven contests and is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing. Johnson has made 12 three-point baskets. His 36 assists are a team high and his eight steals are tied for the lead.
Johnson was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection when he played at O’Connell.
NATE WATSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Watson recently scored his 1,000th career college point for the men’s basketball team at Providence College
The 6-foot-10 senior forward achieved the milestone when he tallied 23 points in a game against Seton Hall. Through seven contests this season, Watson averages 19.3 points and six rebounds per contest. Watson was a first-team All-Sun Gazette selection when he played at O’Connell.
