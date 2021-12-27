TAYLOR MEMON: Wakefield High School graduate Taylor Memon played in 15 games during the fall, with four starts, for the women’s soccer team at Marymount University.
The senior midfielder took six shots.
LINCOLN KICKBUSH: Yorktown High School graduate Lincoln Kickbush scored one goal and took eight shots as a senior forward on the Christopher Newport University men’s soccer team this fall.
His goal was a game-winning tally.
XAVIER JOHNSON: Through 10 games this season, Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Xavier Johnson averages 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a 6-foot-3 senior guard on the Indiana University men’s basketball team. He is the Hoosiers’ third-leading scorer and has made six three-point baskets.
Johnson has a team-high 43 assists and 10 steals.
GILLIAN SCHIRFFE: Yorktown High School graduate Gillian Schiffer was a senior midfielder for the women’s soccer team at the United States Military Academy this season.
Schiffer played in eight games and took one shot on goal.
For her career at Army, Schiffer played in 34 matches.
MATT BECHT: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Matt Becht is a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team at Southern New Hampshire University.
Through 10 games this season, Becht is the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per contest while pulling down an average of 3.5 rebounds each outing. Becht has 17 assists, nine steals and one blocked shot. In addition, he has made a team-high 35 three-point shots.
Becht played his first season of college ball at Mount St. Mary’s University.
SAM FRANKLIN: Yorktown High School graduate Sam Franklin scored four goals, including three in one game, for the Bridgewater College men’s soccer team this fall. The senior midfielder took 11 shots.
For his career, Franklin scored seven goals, had two assists and took 29 shots.
GARRETT LUSK: Yorktown High School graduate Garrett Lusk was a senior defender during the fall for the Vasser College men’s soccer team.
Lusk played in 15 games, with as many starts, and took five shots on goal. He helped the team earn eight shutouts. For his career, Lusk has scored two goals.
NICLAS VAVRA: Yorktown High School graduate Niclas Vavra was the leading scorer during the fall for the men’s soccer team at Shenandoah University.
The sophomore midfielder scored nine goals and had seven assists for 23 points. All three of those totals were team highs.
His five game-winning goals and 43 shots also were team best.
Vavra was an Old Dominion Athletic Conference third-team selection in men’s soccer.
LORANZO RAJAONARIVELO: Wakefield High School graduate Lorano Rajaonarivelo is a sophomore wrestler for the men’s team at George Mason University.
Rajaonarivelo is competing at the 157- and 165-pound weight classes this winter for the Patriots. He had a major decision for George Mason at 157 in a recent tournament.
At Wakefield, Rajaonarivelo was a district, region and state championships.
