NATE WATSON: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Nate Watson has been chosen as a second-team preseason All-Big East Conference Player for the upcoming NCAA Division I men’s basketball season.
Watson is a 6-foot-10 senior center for the University of Providence. He has scored 878 career points over his first three college seasons, has 371 rebounds and 65 blocked shots.
As a junior last winter, Watson averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds per game, playing in 27 contests.
Watson is a former All-Sun Gazette first-team selection and he also was chosen all-conference when he played for O’Connell.
VASSAR SOCCER: Yorktown High School graduate Garrett Lusk is a junior defender for the men’s soccer team at Vassar College. He started 12 games in 2019, had one goal (a game-winner) and one assist.
Yorktown graduate Claire Karlin is a member of the women’s soccer team at Vassar as a freshman forward.
Neither of the teams has started its 2020 fall season, and might do so during the spring.
SHENANDOAH SPORTS: Yorktown High School graduate Nicklas Vavra is a freshmen midfielder on the men’s soccer team at Shenandoah University and Bishop O’Connell High grad Darius Brown is a freshman running back on the college’s football team.
MAX GRECZYN: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Max Greczyn finished 95th in the recent 2020 men’s Atlantic Coast Conference cross country championships. The red-shirt freshman’s time was 25:071 in the 8K race.
In an earlier meet for Tech this fall, Greczyn placed seventh and was his team’s highest finisher.
At O’Connell, Greczyn was a conference and Division I private-school champion in boys cross country.
He also runs for Virginia Tech’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams during the winter and spring.
NATE SMITH: Through six games, sophomore linebacker Nate Smith, a Bishop O’Connell High School graduate, had 10 total tackles for the Division I Army football team.
Five of those tackles were solos. He also has broken up one pass.
JUAN BENAVIDES: Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Juan Benavides is a junior midfielder for the men’s soccer team at Radford University, which has not yet started its fall season. In 2019, Benavides played in 16 games for Radford.
At O’Connell, he helped the team win the 2016 Division I state private-school tournament. Benavides was chosen to the All-State and All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams during that 2016 campaign.
DANIEL JEWELL: Wakefield High School graduate Daniel Jewell is a sophomore runner for the men’s cross country team this fall at Roanoke College. The fall season has not yet started for Roanoke, but could be held during the spring.
