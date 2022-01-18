SYDNEY DAVIS: Yorktown High School graduate Sydney Davis, the starting goalie for the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team during the fall, recently was chosen to the VaSID College Division All-State second team.
Davis wrapped up her playing career with another strong season, finishing the fall campaign with eight shutouts and a .855 save percentage. She also earned first-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors and was selected second-team all-region.
Davis helped Bridgewater finish with a 15-2-3 record, ending its season with a semifinal loss in the conference tournament.
She had 13 wins in goal this season and 44 for her career with 12 losses and eight ties.
RICKY SALGADO: Wakefield High School graduate Ricky Salgado was a senior forward during the fall on the men’s soccer team at Hood College.
In 12 matches, Salgado scored a goal and had one assist, and he took 10 shots on goal. Through his career at Hood, Salgado scored nine goals and had 10 assists.
